Caltrans Initiating Safety Enhancements on Highway 1 Near Vandenberg Village

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans will begin a resurfacing project on the southbound lanes of Highway 1 south of Vandenberg Village on Monday, January 27, weather permitting. This project will include the application of a High Friction Surface Treatment to the existing pavement which will address a recent increase in wet weather traffic incidents.

Travelers can expect alternating lane closures Monday, Jan. 27 through Thursday, Jan. 30 from 9 am until 4 pm. A one-day striping operation to complete this project is expected the week of Feb. 2. Travelers should be aware of all highway workers, equipment in the area, observe posted speed limits and slow-down in wet conditions. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $461,000 project is American Civil Constructors West Coast of Benicia, CA.

This project follows a multi-agency meeting held this month to address safety concerns in this corridor between the City of Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base. This collaboration included Caltrans, The California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg SFB, the Lompoc Correctional Complex, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), the City of Santa Maria, the City of Lompoc, Santa Barbara County Public Works, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office, Reach Central Coast, GO-biz,

State Senator Monique Limon, Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Santa Barbara County Supervisors Bob Nelson and Joan Hartmann.

A public meeting is scheduled in the Lompoc/Vandenberg Village area in February,

where Caltrans engineers will provide information and seek support from the public on proposed modifications to enhance safety at the intersection of Highway 1/Santa Lucia Canyon Road. The location and time of this event will be announced when details are certain.

Caltrans is also proceeding on a planned project to enhance 27 lane miles on Highway 1 from just south of Cabrillo Highway to the Vandenberg Space Force Base Main Gate.

This project will rehabilitate pavement, drainage facilities, replace signage and sections of guardrail, reconstruct curb ramps, a widening of the shoulders and install complete streets features to enhance bicycle safety.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

