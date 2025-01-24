Commercial Vehicle Inspection Study at Lompoc Gate

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Vandenberg SFB will begin a study to inspect commercial vehicle procedures at the Lompoc Gate from February 10, 2025, to April 11, 2025.

During this period, all inbound privately owned vehicle (POV) traffic will be redirected to either the Santa Maria Gate or the Solvang Gate from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Outbound POV traffic will still be allowed during these times.

This may impact traffic flow on HWY 1 from Santa Maria and Lompoc, as well as traffic on Ocean Avenue in Lompoc.

The purpose of this study is to reduce wait and inspection times for commercial vehicles at the Lompoc Gate. By evaluating current procedures, Security Forces aim to identify potential improvements. Additionally, the study will monitor the increase in POV entries at the Santa Maria and Solvang Gates to understand the impact on traffic flow.