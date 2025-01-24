Goleta Celebrates Opening of Electric Vehicle Chargers at City Hall

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 24, 2025 – 17 new Level 2 PowerFlex Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations are officially open at Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive) following a special celebration yesterday morning, January 23, 2025. The attendees, which included the entire Goleta City Council, City staff, community partners, project funders, and supportive community members, were super-charged to see the green ribbon cut and a demonstration of how to use the new EV chargers. Watch a short video clip of the ribbon being cut and stay tuned for a highlight reel.

The EV chargers are open 24 hours a day to the public for any electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle and provide approximately 25 miles of charging per hour. They will be especially convenient for electric City fleet vehicles, those working at or visiting City Hall, nearby office workers, and residents in the area near Los Carneros Road.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Today is truly a momentous occasion. Here we have the largest EV charging project the City has ever undertaken at one of its facilities. It represents years of hard work and shows the City’s dedication to a cleaner and more sustainable future. This installation is what we hope will be one of many clean energy projects at our City facilities.” She added, “Just think, you can come to a Goleta City Council meeting and charge your vehicle.”

2nd District Councilmember James Kyriaco said, “Hundreds of housing units are close to Goleta City Hall consisting of both homeowners and, importantly, apartment renters – people who don’t necessarily have the easiest time having access to steady, reliable charging. Having a centrally located hub of EV chargers makes it more feasible for renters, people who are not always high-income individuals, to be able to have access to more affordable charging options. I look at this as a step towards equity and environmental justice. This is really only the beginning, but it is a big beginning. This is part of a larger strategy to be the greenest community on the South Coast.”

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Chair Laura Capps said, “This also helps the County reach its ambitious goal of 50% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions below 2018 levels by 2030. The more that we have reliable EV charging stations, it’s going to push people over to become an electric driver like I did 10 years ago. The one thing people don’t tell you is that it is so nice to not go to the gas station – ever. It’s cheaper, better for the planet, and it’s just easier to be an electric driver.”

Sustainability Manager Dana Murray said there are many people to thank for bringing this project to completion. “Thank you to both Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) and Southern California Edison (SCE) for their grants and rebates to further electric vehicles in our area. I also want to recognize our City Council and other City staff for pushing forward on getting more clean energy and clean, zero emission vehicles and supporting the infrastructure for that transition in our area. In addition, these EV chargers are running on 100% renewable energy from solar and wind – so you can park your clean air vehicle and charge it with clean electricity here at City Hall.”

Natalie Yanez, SCE’s Government Affairs Representative said, “We are so thankful to have jurisdictions like the City of Goleta partner with us though our Charge Ready Program to bring charging infrastructure to our local communities.”

Aeron Arlin Genet, Executive Director of Santa Barbara County APCD, said, “Transportation emissions account for a significant amount of air pollution in our County, electric is the way to go to reduce ozone forming emissions as well as greenhouse gases. You may have heard that California has a goal by the year 2035 to go completely zero emission for all passenger cars. So, we need to get a hustle on expanding the amount of infrastructure we have in our County so that it is feasible for those, once they have it, to properly charge when they are going around the community.”

Following the remarks, ACPD presented a $22,000 check awarded to the City for the project through the Clean Air Grants for Infrastructure Program.

SCE provided approximately $250,000 in infrastructural work at no cost to the City through SCE’s Charge Ready Infrastructure and Rebate Program. The City’s investment in the project is $11,000, which it aims to fund through additional rebates.

Following the speakers, staff gave a live demonstration on how to use the chargers and the associated PowerFlex app. Instructions are available in English and in Spanish.

This project is one of hopefully many more like it to come. Learn more about the City’s Sustainability Program and projects at: https://cityofgoleta.org/sustainability.