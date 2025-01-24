Pride Stands United

At Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF), we stand united in our mission to create a healthier, more equitable future for the diverse LGBTQ+ community in Santa Barbara County. As the nation grapples with new presidential-issued policy changes that restrict federal support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and redefine gender classifications, we are acutely aware of the urgent need to safeguard the progress we’ve made.

These shifts threaten to deepen disparities and undermine critical strides in advancing the health and well-being of our community. Central to PPF’s work is our unwavering commitment to supporting individuals living with HIV while championing racial justice and gender equity. We honor their strength, elevate their voices, and prioritize their leadership in crafting solutions that meet their unique needs.

The resilience and dignity of our LGBTQ+ community remain the cornerstone of our fight for equality. Our efforts also extend to comprehensive strategies that address the broad spectrum of needs within our communities. This includes equitable access to HIV testing, harm reduction services, and critical social support to combat the systemic root causes of health inequities.

PPF is resolute in ensuring these initiatives are informed by the lived experiences of those we serve, encompassing every race, orientation, and identity.

As we navigate these challenging times, PPF will continue to collaborate with partners, advocates, and policymakers to advance evidence-based, community-centered solutions. There is strength in numbers and together we will overcome these hurdles.

We call on every ally, advocate, and stakeholder to join us in advancing policies and programs that prioritize inclusivity, dignity, and justice. The journey to foster more safe spaces is a shared responsibility — one that demands compassion, determination, and unity.

At PPF, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a safe, and dignified future for all.