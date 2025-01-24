Monday, January 20 was a pivotal moment in American history. It was a day America reclaimed its destiny.

As Trump signed 200 executive orders America was steered toward more prosperity, security, and more transparency in government. Included was closing the border, unleashing energy, restoring meritocracy and ensuring national security through “peace through strength.” Also, Trump pulled out of the corrupt Paris Climate Accord And halted funding to the organization UNRWA. And thankfully, Trump issued an executive order granting full pardons to 1,500 J6 prisoners because of one of the most miscarriages of justice ever.

Promises made. Promises kept. America is back! Bravo Trump and those who supported and voted for him.