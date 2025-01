Given the inadequate evacuation routes available in Santa Barbara and Goleta, should the community be making plans to “shelter in place” at local schools, sitting in the middle of their asphalt playgrounds? Should there be fire-resistant shields attached to the building walls that could be removed in an emergency and used to shelter the public from flying embers? Not a pretty scenario, but wouldn’t this be better than traffic jams and people getting caught in wind-driven flames?

