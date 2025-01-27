Fly Fishing Film Festival and “Saving Santa Barbara Steelhead” at the Lobero Theatre Sunday, March 9, 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, January 27, 2025 – Join the Santa Barbara Flyfishers for an unforgettable day celebrating fly fishing, art, conservation, and community at the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, March 9, 2025. This all-day event will bring together enthusiasts, experts, and artists to share their passion for fly fishing and raise awareness for the endangered Southern California Steelhead.

The event promises something for everyone, from fly-fishing novices to seasoned anglers, conservationists, and art lovers.

Highlights include:

8 AM – 10 AM: Used Fly-Fishing Gear Sale (Open to the Public)

Find gently used rods, reels, fishing lines, and more at unbeatable prices. Generously donated by club members, this gear is perfect for anyone looking to begin or expand their fly-fishing journey.

11 AM – 4 PM: The Art of Grace Fisher (Open to the Public)

Experience the inspirational art of Grace Fisher, a talented artist who turned life’s challenges into powerful expressions of creativity. Join her and artists from the Grace Fisher Foundation for live painting demonstrations and a collaborative art project open to all attendees.

1 PM – 3 PM: Free Town Hall Gathering – Save Santa Barbara Steelhead (Open to the Public)

Explore the fascinating history and dire conservation needs of the Southern California Steelhead, once a vital part of our local Chumash Tribe’s culture but today threatened with extinction. A distinguished panel—including representatives from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, California Department of Fish & Wildlife, and members of our local environmental organizations—will discuss efforts to save this endangered species and restore their habitat. Everyone is invited to join the gathering to learn what you can do to save this historical fish species from extinction.

3:30 PM – 6 PM: Community Gathering on the Esplanade (Open to the Public)

Connect with like-minded individuals passionate about fly fishing, conservation, and the outdoors. Enjoy fly-tying demonstrations, exchange ideas, and socialize in a vibrant, welcoming environment. Beverages will be available for purchase.

5 PM – 6:30 PM: VIP Reception (Ticketed)

Support the “Save Santa Barbara Steelhead” initiative at an exclusive gathering featuring light food, drinks, a live auction, and reserved seating for the evening’s film screening.

6:30 PM – 9 PM: Fly Fishing Film Tour (Ticketed)

Conclude the day with breathtaking films capturing the adventure and joy of fly fishing. This year’s lineup features stories from the Leaf River in Nunavik, Northern Quebec, Guyana’s rivers, Slovenia’s Krka River, and more, all shot by world-class cinematographers.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Santa Barbara Flyfishers and conservation efforts to save the endangered Southern Steelhead in the Santa Barbara region.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with the local fly-fishing and conservation community while supporting vital environmental initiatives.

Tickets and More Information:

Tickets for Fly Fishing Film Tour 2025 are on sale now at Lobero.org and at the Lobero Box Office 805.963.0761. VIP – $85, General Admission – $26, Student – $16. (Ticket prices include a per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.) Orcontact John Grace to learn more about the event.