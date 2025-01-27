Paul and Cheryl Wright were Honored with The Marie Jendresen Founders Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – January 17, 2025 – The American Scandinavian Foundation of Santa Barbara (ASF) is thrilled to announce that Paul and Cheryl Wright have received the prestigious Marie Jendresen Founders Award at the annual meeting held at the Hutton -Parker Carrillo Adobe in Santa Barbara.

This award honors individuals who embody the dedication and spirit of the foundation’s founders. Paul and Cheryl were celebrated for their impressive contributions and the warmth and inspiration they bring to the community.

During the joyful event, they were each given a special medal and a certificate for Chad’s Restaurant at the beach by Bonnie Yonker Hammett, a board member to enjoy, marking this special occasion.

Join us in congratulating Paul and Cheryl Wright on this well-deserved recognition!

For more information, visit www.asfsb.net