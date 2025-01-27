Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Announces Consultancy Role for World Renown Pediatric Endocrinologist, Dr. Francine Kaufman

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA (January 27, 2025) — Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) proudly announces that Dr. Francine Kaufman, a world renown pediatric endocrinologist, will be joining the organization serving in a newly created part-time consultancy role, Principal-Scientific and Medical Affairs.

“We are honored and delighted to have Dr. Kaufman join us as we chart a path for growth and innovation,” stated Elizabeth Thompson, SDRI’s CEO. “With extensive experience and expertise spanning leadership roles as a professor, researcher and physician in academic medicine and a consultant and corporate officer in the diabetes biotech and device sectors, we know the insights and guidance she will provide will make a significant impact as we reposition the organization, continuing to strive for excellence.”

In this part-time consultancy role, Dr. Kaufman will provide guidance to the SDRI team to help SDRI enhance its research operational efficiencies, strengthen its regulatory operations, and expand its research portfolio.

“It is indeed a special time to be joining SDRI as a part-time consultant,” Dr. Kaufman shared. “My dear friend and long-time colleague, Dr. Lois Jovanovic the former CEO and Chief Scientific Officer at SDRI, was devoted to SDRI. Through our friendship and joint collaborations over the years, I came to understand the expertise and effectiveness of the research enterprise at SDRI. In this newly created role, I will honor Lois’s legacy, while at the same, I will hope to strengthen SDRI for a very bright future. I look forward to working with the leadership at SDRI and with SDRI’s many partners and supporters.”

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute:

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is a non-profit organization and center of excellence with a mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and clinical care. SDRI focuses include promoting health equity by bridging gaps in healthcare access, advancing women’s health and diabetes management, and conducting impactful clinical trials. These efforts are aimed at significantly reducing the burden of living with diabetes. Learn more at www.sansum.org.