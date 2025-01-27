The Department of the Air Force is developing an environmental impact statement to consider expanding the launch program of SpaceX at Space Launch Complex 6. As a 30-year resident of Lompoc, and 40 years in the California aerospace business, I support the planned efforts to use SLC 6 for Falcon 9 heavy launches and increase in number of launches.

While living here, many of the launches have gone over my house without damage of any kind. Most noise is a rumble of about 20 seconds. My garage door rattles.

Many heavies have been launched from SLC 6 also without damage. SpaceX heavies should be no different. There is no reason to restrict in any way the very good, quality work by SpaceX for the Air Force and foreign and private parties that use the SpaceX launch systems.