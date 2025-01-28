Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 28, 2025 – The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce Jason Levy as its new Emergency Services Coordinator. In this role, Jason will be responsible for the coordination and administration of all emergency management programs. As recent devastating fire events in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties have proven, this is an important position for the City in enhancing safety and resiliency for our community.

JoAnne Plummer, Neighborhood Services Director said, “We are so happy to welcome Jason to our team. He has already hit the ground running since he started on January 13th. Jason has been busy reviewing and updating plans, working on reviving the Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program, and scheduling Community Disaster Education (CDE) classes. Stay tuned for how you can participate.”

Jason said, “I am most excited about engaging with community members, collaborating with colleagues at the City of Goleta, and partnering with numerous agencies and organizations to support the community. I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to guide Goleta through the five mission areas: prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery and disaster management.”

Jason received his Master’s in Educational Leadership and Organization from the University of California, Santa Barbara and has spent his professional career in public service across the region. Jason also has a passion for helping people through his volunteer work on the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team where he serves as an Incident Commander. In this capacity he has responded to major disasters, including assisting with the largest search mission at its time in California history: the recovery efforts in Paradise, CA, following the 2018 Camp Fire.

Jason’s previous experience also includes working at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department from 2020 to 2025 where he supported the County’s COVID-19 response. Additionally, he led a project that collaborated with numerous local public safety first-aid agencies, training personnel and procuring Narcan to ensure effective responses to opioid overdoses.

Please join us in welcoming Jason and wishing him a great chapter ahead with the City. You can reach Jason by emailing him at jlevy@cityofgoleta.org. To learn about upcoming opportunities for emergency preparedness training, please contact cert@cityofgoleta.org.