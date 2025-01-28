Nominations for 82nd Person of the Year Now Open

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – The Santa Barbara Foundation has opened nominations for the 82nd Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites the community to nominate an individual, couple, or family to receive this year's honor in recognition of their exceptional service to the community in the Santa Barbara area.

Nominations are open for submission now through February 19, 2025, and may be made online at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/.

Considered one of the Santa Barbara area's most prestigious awards, Person of the Year honors individuals, couples, or families whose extraordinary volunteer service represents a meaningful and lasting commitment to the community. The award celebrates those who address community needs, enhance the quality of life, and demonstrate exemplary acts of generosity, kindness, or innovation.

Recipients are chosen from a wide range of candidates nominated by community members.

“We are excited to announce that Person of the Year nominations are opening earlier than ever before,” said Jackie Carrera, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “This is an opportunity to begin the year by recognizing the remarkable individuals in our community who go above and beyond to improve life in the Santa Barbara area”

Honorees for the 82nd Person of the Year will be announced in March and honored at a luncheon held at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda on April 23, 2025.

More information about Person of the Year may be found at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards.

Previous honorees include 79th Person of the Year honorees Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich , 80th Person of the Year Elisabeth Fowler and Joe Howell, and 81st Person of the Year Jim Morouse and Peter Schuyler.

Formally known as the Man and Woman of the Year award until 2020, this event has been hosted for over 80 years. The inaugural honorees of the Man and Woman of the Year award were Harold Chase in 1942 and Pearl Chase in 1956.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is grateful for the support of Legacy Sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust and Premier Media Sponsor Noozhawk.

Organizations or individuals interested in becoming a sponsor for the 82nd Person of the Year awards may reach out to Kevin Kuga at KKuga@SBFoundation.org.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life throughout Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, education and government, the Foundation strives to address our local communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and vitality of local nonprofits. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 96-year history. The Foundation connects philanthropists, subject matter experts, and our community members facing challenges – all who dream of stronger communities in Santa Barbara County. To learn more, please visit https://sbfoundation.org/.