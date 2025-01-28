You guys! Did you see that white lady Bishop grab Trump up by the ear and remind him of his duty to all the People? What a rush. I hoped the Democratic Party was going to do that, or that Congress was going to, or that the Supreme Court … Anyway it turns out it’s white ladies in churches. Who knew!

As a white lady myself, I am pretty embarrassed that most of us voted for Trump, and I’m looking for ways to pick up the work that Black women (92 percent for Harris! JFC, how hard is it, y’all.) have been doing this whole time. The risk of being a rogue white lady full of strong feelings about justice is that we end up on the internet, hashtag Karen. But that Bishop looked pretty badass? So I’m thinking it’s time for rogue white women to join — this is weird to say, I’m literally so gay — a church.

If we want to make sure that ICE doesn’t get anywhere near our neighbors, and that trans kids get their meds, and everyone gets their abortions on time, we are going to have to group up. If you already have an antifa bowling league, carry it on, but if you’re looking for organizations with track records of progressive community change: can I invite you to coffee hour?

The S.B. chapter of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) started at Trinity Episcopal, so did the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network. So did Drivers Listos. These biddies have been chasing cops away from homeless people since before I was born! I’m going to go have their backs. Come with?

Max Rorty is an outgoing vestry member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara.

