In this period of extremely divisive politics, here’s an issue that perhaps can cut across party lines: Highway 101 between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, with three lanes each way, is almost completed. During “rush hour,” i.e., on weekdays from 6-9 a.m. and from 3-6 p.m., the third lane is restricted to carpools only.

But why do these time restrictions apply in both directions?

On 101 northbound, it is only “rush hour” in the morning when commuters are coming up to Santa Barbara for work. And on 101 southbound, it is only “rush-hour” in the evening, when commuters are heading home from work.

When I’m heading down to Rincon for an early weekday morning surf, I sure would like to use that third lane. So I say, “Free the 101 carpool lanes!” With the expense of just a little paint, the morning restriction should be deleted from the carpool-only signs on 101 southbound, and the afternoon-evening restriction deleted from the carpool-only signs on 101 northbound.

Who’s with me?