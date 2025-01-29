Santa Barbara High Star Luke Zuffelato Commits to UC Santa Barbara Men’s Basketball Program

Santa Barbara High senior standout Luke Zuffelato made his commitment to the UC Santa Barbara Men’s basketball program on Tuesday.

The commitment was originally reported by KEYT and affirmed by Zuffelato via Social Media. Zuffelato chose the Gauchos over offers from Division 1 programs UC San Diego and Elon among others.

The Dons are in the midst of a strong season with a 20-5 overall record and Zuffelato has been the catalyst averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. His high school is approaching legendary status; he has become the Santa Barbara High all-time leader in points, rebounds and three-pointers.

Zuffelato will now add to his legacy as a hometown hero by becoming the first Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball player to commit to UC Santa Barbara since Paul Johnson, who competed for the Gauchos from 1988 through 1993.

UC Santa Barbara head coach Joe Pasternack gave Zuffelato his first Division 1 scholarship offer just over a year ago and that early interest paid dividends as Zuffelato will now call the Thunderdome home.