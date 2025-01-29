Intentional gifts for the guests by Tyler Speier Events. | Credit: Courtesy



Wedding Trends

Weekend Experiences, Bold Colors and Fabrics,

Dramatic Drapes, and More Trends for 2025

By Meaghan Clark Tiernan

January 30, 2025

Whether you’re newly engaged, almost nearly engaged, or just love weddings, this season’s trends are all about elevating personality. We talked to local experts who mentioned everything from color to dining experiences as this season’s trends, where couples revoke the traditional and instead prioritize the intentional.

Color, Color, Color

Minimalism is out, and bold, textured color that reflects a couple’s personality is in. Textiles and fabrics can truly help liven up a space, and that’s exactly what professionals in the wedding industry are expecting to see more of in 2025. Think less neutral, more personal, says Over the Moon Events & Experiences owner and creative director Krysta Stoddard. “There’s so much freedom, design wise, when you start working with different elements and colors,” she says. That can be anything from eccentric tablescapes covered in a dramatic textile to draping in uncommon colors and fabrics.

Dramatic Drapes

Any space can be immediately transformed with draping, but a single sheath of chiffon isn’t going to cut it. “We’re going to be steering away from the white and blushes, and instead people are getting adventurous and using more color,” says Cristina Bentley, VP director of operations at Bella Vista Designs. “And draping plays a huge part in that.” Imagine an extra layer of elegance, where yards of deep green velvet or vibrant patterns help transform spaces into something lush and luxurious.

Bella Vista Designs, a premier production company that just celebrated 20 years in business, has been doing draping since day one. “A trend that we’re seeing with draping is a lot of asymmetries — so it’s not just a flat wall … [but] very eclectic layers on top of layers,” says Bentley.

Drapery drama by Bella Vista Designs | Credit: James and Jess Photography

Intentional Design

This year, with color playing a huge factor in design, there’s a shift from traditional to personal. That’s reflected in nontraditional color palettes, but also in every element throughout the event; people are not just going to offer gifts because they’ve been told to. Instead, says Tyler Speier of Tyler Speier Events, couples are requesting “really intentional pieces that tell a story.”

Those high-touch elements can appear in the form of elaborate lighting like huge lantern or globe installations, or custom dance floors that tie the whole space together. “I think people are going to start getting really creative with their dance floors,” says Stoddard. Vendors like RCD Dance Floors can incorporate a monogram or introduce a vinyl overlay that matches a color or floral scheme to transform the space.

Dress Codes

Gone are the days where guests just show up for the ceremony, a meal, and maybe a dance. Couples are planning weekend-long celebrations for everyone; think coordinated hikes, yoga retreats, and wine tastings. With fewer and fewer couples asking friends and family to be part of the “official” wedding party, says Stoddard, dress codes and color palettes for three days of activities means everyone is part of the wedding. “Not only is the bride, groom, or anyone in the bridal party going to make some fashion statement, but I think people are going to start giving mood boards or dress codes to their guests,” she says.

Interactive Experiences

For much of the population getting hitched, they’ve placed a particular emphasis on experience. Couples are vying for grabbing guests’ attention in a world of ephemeral design, which translates to more interactive wedding experiences. “The focus is so much on the experience,” says Speier, that everything down to the smells, sounds, and tastes is being curated.

Traditionally, says Speier, the festivities centered around the dance floor at the reception. Today, weddings are steering more toward “sexier, elevated dinner parties,” he says, which translates to separate rooms for cocktail hour, dancing, and dinner — each with its own “wow moment.” That experiential moment can come in the shape of a poet with a vintage typewriter coming to cocktail hour or custom scent bars or upscale taco bars like Nomada or oyster bars where chefs shuck.

Content Creators

As we mentioned last year, industry experts expect the demand for content creators to rise. In line with the desire to create a “feeling,” on-site content creators can give couples something others can’t: real-time content. Capturing the real-life moments allows for everyone to put down their phones and be more present — a feeling that will enhance the overall guest experience.