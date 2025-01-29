Santa Barbara Wedding Guide 2025

Bold and Dramatic Wedding Trends,

Keeping Your Maiden Name,

a Vancouver Couple Ties the Knot in S.B.,

and the Amazing Resource Guide

By Indy Staff | January 30, 2025

Can you feel it? It’s that time of year — couples are planning one of the most meaningful occasions of their lives, and they want to share their joy and love with family and friends. The details can be daunting, but don’t get overwhelmed; the S.B. Independent is here for you.

In this issue, Maggie Yates will introduce you to Lindsay and Aniki Britton, the Vancouver, BC, couple who made S.B. the destination for their nuptials, and she will also highlight some considerations for keeping or changing your maiden name. Meaghan Clark Tiernan will illuminate trends in 2025, such as bold colors, using drapery, creating interactive experiences for guests, and more. And finally, the Resource Guide will provide you with the information you need to plan important facets of your day, such as where to get hitched, what to feed everyone, who will take the pictures, perform the ceremony, do your hair … and all the other fun stuff.

Thank you for allowing the S.B. Independent’s 2025 Wedding Resource Guide to be part of the planning of your momentous and magical milestone.

—Terry Ortega

Listings for Officiants, Planners, Photographers, Venues, and More

Betrothed Couple from Vancouver Plan and

Execute the Perfect Santa Barbara Destination Wedding

Weekend Experiences, Bold Colors and

Fabrics, Dramatic Drapes, and More Trends for 2025

Considerations for Keeping or Changing Your Maiden Name