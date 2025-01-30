OneLegacy Expands Offices to Carpinteria, Inviting Local Elected Officials, Community and Hospital Partners to Special Open House Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OneLegacy hosted a special Open House event and Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate their office expansion in Carpinteria. City officials, OneLegacy staff and community members gathered in Carpinteria to celebrate this milestone. From left to right (with the scissors) – Prasad Garimella, CEO of OneLegacy, Carpinteria City Mayor, Natalia Alarcón, and Tom Mone, Chief External Affairs Officer at OneLegacy, accompanied by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce and other event attendees. | Credit: Courtesy

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – January 27, 2025 — OneLegacy, the leading organ, eye, and tissue recovery organization serving seven counties in Southern California is expanding with the upcoming opening of a new regional office in Carpinteria. This expansion marks a significant step in the organization’s mission to save and enhance lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation. A special open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held this Wednesday to mark this occasion.

The new facility, located at 4180 Via Real, Unit C, aims to strengthen OneLegacy’s presence in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County regions by enabling even more rapid response to serve families, hospitals, and local staff who live and work in these communities. OneLegacy’s dedicated team of medical and administrative professionals support families 24 hours a day, seven days a week, three hundred and sixty-five days a year, by giving them the opportunity to leave a lifesaving legacy and serve the entire community. OneLegacy strives to inspire and educate the public about the value of organ donation and the healing benefits it enables for the recipients and donor families.

“We are excited to expand our services in Carpinteria,” said Prasad Garimella, MD, OneLegacy’s Chief Executive Officer. “This new location will allow us to engage more directly with the community and provide vital resources for those interested in learning about organ donation.”

OneLegacy has been a national leader in organ donation and transplantation for decades, working tirelessly to care for donor families and transplant recipients. The organization emphasizes the importance of community involvement and awareness in their ongoing efforts to increase donation rates.

Elected officials and local hospital and community members are invited to attend the opening ceremony, slated for Wednesday, January 29th from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Lunch will be served. To register for this event please visit: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/onelegacycarpinteria

As OneLegacy settles into its new Carpinteria location, the organization looks forward to building strong relationships within the community and continuing its mission to inspire hope through the gift of life.

About OneLegacy

OneLegacy is the nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern counties. OneLegacy serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, a diverse population of 20 million donors and families across the region, and waiting recipients across the country. Becoming an organ, eye and tissue donor is easy and can be done by registering online at OneLegacy.org/register or by “checking YES” at your local DMV. For more information, visit OneLegacy.org