We’re Here to Help L.A. Firestorm Survivors

If You, or Someone You Know, Has Lost Their Job or Had Hours Reduced

Unemployment benefits are available to workers impacted by the fires. The one-week waiting period is waived, so benefits will start from the first week of unemployment.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is also available for workers and self-employed people in Los Angeles County affected by the California wildfires and severe winds. DUA covers workers who normally are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits. DUA benefits apply to losses beginning the week of January 12, 2025, and claims must be filed by March 10, 2025.

Apply for unemployment or DUA benefits through myEDD and indicate that the job loss is due to the disaster.

Governor Gavin Newsom has also announced $20 million to create temporary jobs in impacted areas and provide workers with supportive services. Workers can contact their America’s Job Center of California for more information.

Disability and Paid Family Leave Benefits

Workers can apply for disability benefits if they were injured, or their health was impacted by the fires. Or apply for Paid Family Leave benefits if they need to take time off to care for a family member. Citizenship or immigration status doesn’t affect your eligibility!

If Your Business Was Impacted

Employers affected by the disaster can request a 60-day extension to file payroll reports and taxes without penalties.

Start with CA.gov/LAfires

This is the main hub that makes it easy to get information and resources from state, local, and federal government.



California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)

Find local shelters. Locate Disaster Recovery Centers, and stay up to date on the latest news from Cal OES.



Federal Disaster Help

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for federal disaster assistance.



Rebuilding Faster

The Department of Insurance can help with supporting you as you rebuild.



Disaster Loans

The Small Business Administration can help homeowners, renters, nonprofits, and businesses of all sizes with disaster loan support.