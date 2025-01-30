What is Your Favorite Goleta Business? GoodLandGoodShopping Social Media Features are Back

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 30, 2025 – Our GoodLandGoodShopping social media spotlights are back! Every week we will be highlighting a different Goleta business across our platforms. Do you have a favorite store, restaurant, or go-to business that you think deserves recognition? We want to hear from you! Your recommendations will help us highlight their special offerings and the passionate people behind these locally owned businesses.

To have your favorite business featured, please send an email to PIO@CityofGoleta.org. Include the name of the business, a brief description of why it’s special to you, and any additional details you would like us to know.

Last year the #GoodLandGoodShopping campaign featured more than 50 locally owned businesses. We encourage you to scroll through our social media pages on Instagram, Facebook, and X to check out all the great businesses that have been featured so far.

Looking to discover more local businesses? Check out the City’s GoodLandGoodShopping.com online business directory! With over 900 businesses ranging from boutique stores and family-owned restaurants to professional services and apparel shops, you are bound to find what you need. GoodLandGoodShopping.com is a free, user-friendly resource that includes a map view to see where each business is located, a search feature, and filter options to easily find what you are looking for. Watch our video promo in English or Spanish to find out more.

Businesses located within the City of Goleta with a business license, are automatically included in the GoodLandGoodShopping.com directory for FREE. We encourage all businesses to take a moment and customize your free listing to gain more exposure. You can add your logo, social media links, promotions, photo galleries, and more. City staff will review and approve the listing before it is published. View a short tutorial on how to edit your business or add your business.

Thank you for shopping Goleta and supporting our local economy!