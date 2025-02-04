SBIFF Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Angelina Jolie 

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is off and running, and Angelina Jolie gets the red carpet treatment with the first of the celebrity tributes during the 12-day run of the 40th annual event. She’ll receive the Maltin Modern Master Award on Wednesday, February 5, at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, where she’ll join the elite ranks of past recipients and Academy Award-winning actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr., Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, and Christopher Plummer, and acclaimed filmmakers including Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, and Peter Jackson.

Jolie will be interviewed by Leonard Maltin himself, who remarked, “Angelina Jolie makes bold choices, both as an actress and as a director. She sets the bar high in both disciplines and always comes through. I look forward to reviewing her career with her in Santa Barbara!”

The renowned film critic has supported the festival for years and SBIFF renamed the award in his honor in 2015. Jolie’s most recent role was her critically acclaimed portrayal of the iconic opera singer Maria Callas in Maria — directed by Pablo Larraín and currently streaming on Netflix.

Angelina Jolie | Photo: Courtesy

The Maltin Modern Master Award was created to honor an individual who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry, Jolie is certainly accomplished, with a long career as an Academy Award–winning actress, director, and producer. Her film credits include Walt Disney Pictures’ Maleficent series, Salt, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Changeling, and Girl, Interrupted. Jolie directed, produced and co-wrote the critically acclaimed feature First They Killed My Father and the upcoming Without Blood; additionally, she directed the Oscar-nominated drama Unbroken. She is a Tony Award–winning producer on the acclaimed Broadway musical The Outsiders.

She is also a well-known activist, with more than 20 years working as a humanitarian focusing on work with refugees and human rights. Jolie also champions local leadership in environmental conservation and has funded schools, health, and education initiatives globally. She is also the founder of the Maddox Foundation, an integrated development program headquartered in Cambodia, with a focus on conservation, agriculture, education, and economic development projects in the area. In addition, she is the founder of Atelier Jolie, a hub for artists, empowering people to participate in creating their own fashion, with a focus on sustainability. Jolie is also co-author of Know Your Rights and Claim Them, a guide for youth.

The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs through February 15. For more information, see sbiff.org.