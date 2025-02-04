The 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival Brings Movie Magic

More Like This

It’s finally here! That most wonderful time of the year for cinephiles is upon us. Whether it’s big-screen superstars, Oscar-nominated auteurs, seminars on the nuts and bolts of filmmaking, or heartfelt documentaries and big-screen dramas from around the world, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival truly has something for everybody to get excited about. Not only that, but there are more free programs than ever this year, including daily free films at the Arlington Theatre and free filmmaker seminars at Home Planet Productions (735 State St.). See sbiff.org for the complete schedule and check back frequently for updates, as more things tend to be added through the festival. See you at the movies!

Rolling Out the Red Carpet for 12 Days of International Features, World Premieres, Big Stars, and All Sorts of Cinephile Catnip

