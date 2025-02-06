Kenny Loggins, Hootie & the Blowfish, Michael McDonald, Alan Parsons, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and the Plastic Harpoons Headline One805 Special Fundraiser at Santa Barbara Granada Theatre

A star-studded, feel-good evening of music is coming our way to help support first responders.

Kenny Loggins, left, and Hunter Hawkins at One805LIVE! benefit on September 20, 2024 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Tickets go on sale this week for the One805 benefit concert to raise funds for humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief and mental wellness support for the first responders in L.A. and Santa Barbara. This special show, titled A Premier Evening of Music for Mental Health, will take place at The Granada Theatre in Downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday, March 8.

Rock bands Hootie & the Blowfish and Toad the Wet Sprocket, singer and songwriter Michael McDonald, sound engineer and songwriter Alan Parsons, and indie-rock band The Plastic Harpoons will be joined by two-time Grammy Award winner and One805 recipient of the Heart of the Community Award Kenny Loggins, with additional acts still be announced.

General admission tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 8, and can be purchased here.

Since One805’s first Kick Ash Bash fundraising concert in 2018, the nonprofit continues to bring together artists, first responders, friends, and family for music and fun. In light of the L.A. fires, One805 has stepped up to support the community once again.

Pre-sale tickets are also available to Honorary Board members of One805. Membership is now open for the 2025 Honorary Board and includes a number of benefits, including access to and a discount for pre-sale tickets for the September One805LIVE! show and other perks.

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/40FUXcq. For more information about One805, the Honorary Board membership, or the upcoming benefit concert, visit one805.org.