Female Bank Robbery Suspect Sought in Santa Barbara

Undisclosed Amount of Money Taken in Reported Theft on Carpinteria Street

Tue Feb 11, 2025 | 6:13pm
Santa Barbara police request help identifying an alleged bank robber. | Credit: Courtesy SBPD

A bank on the 900 block of Carpinteria Street was reportedly robbed on Tuesday at 1:06 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department stated. A woman told a teller she had a gun, though no gun was seen, and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. Though the bank was not named, the block holds a Mechanic’s Bank that was robbed in January.

The suspect was last seen headed southbound on Milpas Street. The police described the woman as white, mid-to-late twenties, long, light brown hair, and wearing a pink sweatshirt and black leggings.

The police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (805) 897-2376.

A woman believed to have robbed a bank on the 900 block of Carpinteria Street caught on an ATM camera. | Courtesy SBPD
