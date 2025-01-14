Santa Barbara Police Respond to Armed Bank Robbery Near Milpas Street

Santa Barbara Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of an armed robbery at a Santa Barbara bank near the Milpas Street roundabout.

The robbery was reported at 2:21 p.m. on January 14 at a bank on the 900 block of Carpinteria Street, police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Kerr said. The 900 block is the location of Mechanics Bank’s Milpas branch.

“The suspect approached the teller while brandishing a black handgun,” Kerr said, and “the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.” The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived. No injuries were reported during the robbery, Kerr said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 5’7″ tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with the hood pulled over a dark-colored baseball cap, a dark-colored cloth mask covering his face, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2376. The investigation remains active and ongoing.