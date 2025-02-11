Santa Barbara Green Thumbs Big and Small Come Together for Harding School’s ‘Planting Day’

The sun shone down on gardeners big and small at Harding University Partnership School last Saturday. Around 75 students, families, and staff from Harding and other Santa Barbara Unified schools, as well as UC Santa Barbara, came together for the school’s “Planting Day.”

Volunteers were there bright and early, and worked until as late as 3 p.m. They could be seen mulching, planting, raking, making paths, building plant boxes, and trimming trees to the beat of the Grammy Award–winning children’s music band Alphabet Rockers.

Brook Elier, a plant-lover who works for the Wilderness Youth Project (WYP), donated trees, plants, and shrubs. Fellow WYP team member Devon Azzam, who also works for UCSB, helped with the organizational flow. And tons of little hands got down in the dirt to make a difference.

“It is truly remarkable the amount of work that can be done when so many pitch in!” beamed Principal Veronica Binkley. The green-thumbed crew was able to plant the campus’s new “School Yard Forest” and bring shade to the school for “our children’s children,” she said.