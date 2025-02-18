The Robin Hood Legend Comes to Santa Barbara with ‘Sherwood’

The SBCC Theatre Group will take audiences galloping through the Middle Ages with Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood, a robust theatrical take on the Robin Hood legend. “We’ve had a lot of fun with Ludwig scripts recently,” says director Katie Laris. “He knows how to make audiences bond through their shared joy of the theatrical experience.” See actor Nicholis Sheley brandish a sword as Robin Hood, the people’s champion, this March on the Garvin stage.

Nicholis Sheley and Rachel Jordan Brown in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of KEN LUDWIG’S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD. | Photo: Ben Crop

“Robin Hood’s ‘steal from the rich, give to the poor’ motto has always been a bit of a moral gray area,” says Sheley. “He’s standing up against injustice and challenging authority, but his actions also raise questions about using illegal means for a righteous cause.” Sheley aims to portray Robin as a hero who grapples with the tough decisions that come with life as an outlaw.

Sherwood is also an action-packed adventure with quarterstaff, rapier, and broadsword battles. There will be longbow action, though no actual shooting of arrows — that’s for the effects team to handle. “In Sherwood, the weapons are both period-appropriate and practical for the action,” says Fight Director Sean O’Shea. “Though the rapier didn’t see widespread use until the late 15th century (so it’s a bit anachronistic for the 12th-century setting), its lighter weight makes for faster, more dynamic fights.”

“Regarding the weapons,” O’Shea adds, “these aren’t stage props. The swords are battle-ready, high-carbon steel blades … which means safety is of the utmost importance.”

Originally written for eight actors, SBCC’s Sherwood has a cast of 19, lending a raucous community energy to the tale. “People are drawn to the Robin Hood story because it taps into themes of justice, fairness, and standing up for the underdog,” says Sheley. “Robin Hood represents a kind of rebellious heroism that resonates with people across generations.”

Sherwood runs at SBCC’s Garvin Theatre (721 Cliff Dr.) February 26-March 15. See theatregroupsbcc.com for tickets and more information.