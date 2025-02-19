Santa Barbara City Public Works Director Cliff Maurer Resigns

Cliff Maurer, the City of Santa Barbara Public Works director who helped the city’s largest department navigate through a particularly challenging post-pandemic period since taking over the position in the summer of 2021, announced his abrupt resignation via an internal email to employees last week.

Maurer, who oversaw the Public Works Administration, Engineering, Facilities & Fleet Management, Streets Operations & Infrastructure Management, Downtown Parking, and water programs, told employees his last day was February 12, 2025 — just four months shy of four years with the City of Santa Barbara.

In his time as department director, Maurer steered through the rocky planning process, delays, and contentious public hearings of both the Central Library Plaza and State Street Master Plan, which were made all the more difficult due to staff turnover and dozens of vacancies within Public Works.

Prior to taking the position here in Santa Barbara, Maurer — a former commanding officer for two Naval Facilities Engineering Commands — worked for seven years as the director of Public Services & Engineering for the city of Coronado, California.

No details have been provided regarding the nature of his resignation, though city officials confirmed Maurer’s last day was February 12 and he would be pursuing other opportunities.

“It has been a pleasure to get to know many of you on a personal level,” Maurer wrote in his email to staff announcing his departure. “In my 3.5 years here, I’ve asked a lot of you, and without exception, you’ve delivered.”

Maurer did not respond to requests for comment. City Administrator Kelly McAdoo said that City Engineer Brian D’Amour and Water Manager Joshua Haggmark will take turns rotating as acting director while the city goes through a recruitment process. D’Amour is the current acting director.

“I am grateful to Director Mauer for his years of service to the Santa Barbara community,” McAdoo said.