A Journey with Rick Steves Celebrated TV Santa Barbara’s 50th Year of Broadcasting

Renowned travel expert Rick Steves was in the house to help TV Santa Barbara celebrate their 50th year of broadcasting, marking years of TVSB’s generous coverage and support of local aspirations, news, and programs. TVSB is a nonprofit operator of two community access television channels, 17 and 71.

TVSB’s Executive Director Erik Davis and Board of Directors Chair Meighann Helene introduced the January 21 event at the Arlington Theater, lifting TVSB as a necessary platform and source of local information. Helene noted that it is more important now than ever to support local media in a time where public messages are being highly filtered. Both noted that TVSB’s mission is to, “empower people to make media that matters — for the people, by the people.” Through discount video services, opportunities for youth, and supporting other nonprofits, TVSB lifts up local voices as well as positively teaches and broadens perspectives.

Rick Steves, left, and Erik Davis | Photo: Jamie Soja

Steves was selected as the headliner for the night due to his vocal support of public television stations. Steves has contributed his voice to fundraising efforts for local media for most of his professional life. The evening was spent with highlights of his travels and world views. Steves spends 100 days of travel in Europe every year and learned a lot from his experiences there. His travel company, Rick Steves Europe, aims to equip Americans to venture out of the U.S. He also teaches budget skills, ethical traveling, and art appreciation through his informational books.

He emphasized that the best souvenirs you take home from abroad aren’t key chains or t-shirts, but rather a global perspective. Steves wrote down all of his experiences while traveling as a young adult, which he touched on in his most recent book, On The Hippie Trail. He described this adventure as a transformational experience, and encouraged the audience to seek transformation and human connection while traveling.

Rick Steves, left, with TVSB Executive Director Erik Davis | Photo: Jamie Soja

Steves also suggested looking for places that are not gentrified or commodified, to create unique and mind-opening memories. He relayed many conversations he had with locals and how being open to change made his life rich. Before transitioning into the Q&A portion of the night, he stated, “I think it’s America-loving to expect it to do better sometimes,” when reflecting on how his positive experiences abroad compare to life in the U.S.

When Davis came out again to interview Steves, this idea of comparison carried over. He emphasized the importance of pedestrian areas and pedestrian cities, as well as what it means to be a “good” versus “bad” tourist. Steves also emphasized that a “good” tourist supports small businesses and hotels, and is respectful of the landscape. A “bad” tourist is one that comes in on a cruise ship, and negatively affects the environment while not staying in local hotels. He encouraged people to visit “second cities,” or cities that are a little less popular than the most popular city in a country to experience a more unique and authentic culture. He also discussed the importance of intelligent and longform media, which he said combats political manipulation and misinformation. “Public media creates creative people,” Steves said, emphasizing the importance of engaging communities through media like TVSB to foster real communication and intelligence.

Rick Steves signs a book for a fan at the TVSB 50th Anniversary celebration | Photo: Jamie Soja

To end the evening, Steves discussed the current state of our world right now, and what steps he sees need to be taken on behalf of our future.

In his business model, Steves makes an effort to reduce his business’s carbon footprint by implementing a self-monitored carbon tax. He then invests the proceeds in the global south’s businesses and projects to support agriculture and alleviate poverty. He emphasizes that effort should be made to make travel ethically, so that the world may be alleviated from hunger, lack of education, and climate change effects. “It’s a scary world with no middle class,” he said. Those with privilege and power should donate and work to support those who are less fortunate, emphasizing that “an educated electorate equals national security.” He believes that soft power, or relating to our fellow neighbors of the world will make our environment safer and more unified. Travel bridges our differences and can create a more understanding relationship with the rest of the world, much like how TVSB unites our community through engaging programming.