Band Applications Open for Santa Barbara’s Concerts in the Park

Free live music will be back along the waterfront this summer. And musical acts that would like to participate have until March 12 to send in their applications for the program, an annual free concert series hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the PARC Foundation.

Interestingly — I never knew this — according to the information on the city website: “Bands must be able to demonstrate their experience playing for large crowds and provide a 90-minute sample setlist. People love to sing and dance to songs they know, so sets should be at least 90 percent covers.”

If you fit those criteria, the application can be found here. Show dates are Thursdays, July 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bands will play a 90-minute set, without intermission, and may be paid up to $1,500 for their performance. The form looks pretty simple to complete and it says that the bands who are selected will be contacted prior to April 11.