‘The Way, My Way’ Camino de Santiago Arrives in Santa Barbara for Film Tour

From Spain to Santa Barbara, Australian author and director Bill Bennett is bringing the famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage walk to the Hitchcock Cinemas in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, March 12. His film The Way, My Way, is based on his memoir where he recounts his experience walking the famous Camino and his journey of self-discovery through it. The movie screening begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed up by a Q&A session with Bennett, actress and producer Jennifer Cluff, and famous Camino walker Johnnie Walker.

Bennett first walked the pilgrimage in 2013 and released his book months after returning. Since then, he has completed four more Camino pilgrimages.

Following the release of his book, it was adapted for film and originally released in early 2024. The film follows Bennett (played by Chris Haywood) on his journey for discovery on the 800 kilometer walk. The Camino de Santiago pilgrimage itself is a network of pilgrimage routes that lead to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain. Bennett’s 2013 walk followed along the Camino Frances, where he faced a knee injury early into the walk, yet continued to reach the end.

His character is initially stubborn and arrogant, but as he meets other participants (some, former walkers who agreed to play themselves) on the Camino, the audience watches Bennett’s change throughout the film. The team was made up of a small production crew and cast, where they walked and filmed along the Camino for five weeks to recreate an authentic Camino experience. Cluff also played herself, Bennett’s wife, in the film.

Bennett and Cluff are considered one of the most experienced and respected producing teams in Australia, with a number of feature films and documentaries under their belts. In conversation with Walker, the group will discuss everything from the Camino itself to Bennett’s film.

Tickets are available for purchase here. For more information about the film, its production, and further information about the tour, visit thewaymyway.com.