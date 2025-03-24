A New Mix of Music On the Horizon

“Sci-fi pop.” That’s how Santa Barbara–based artist Joveth describes his music. It’s a blend of a little bit of everything, from hip-hop, rock, R&B, and more. He was born in the Philippines but raised in Sweden before coming to America to professionally produce music. Now, he’s preparing to release his first EP, Lonely Boy, on April 4.

In shorthand, Joveth describes his upcoming EP as “inner child, healing, and love.” The songs reflect a myriad of experiences from childhood up until now, everything from challenges growing up to relationships and finding himself as an artist. He’s spent the past couple years creating music for this EP.

Joveth’s music journey started when he was 12 and making music in his bedroom. His love for music stemmed from the rich culture of karaoke in the Philippines and watching musical performances. From there, he taught himself the elements of music creation, from songwriting to production. Deeply inspired by James Blunt and other artists including The Weeknd, John Legend, and James Bellion, Joveth’s music has changed and adapted to the new sounds he continues to come across.

Joveth | Photo: Cory Cullington

“I read all the magazines about recordings and engineering. Creating was a part of my routine during the day,” he said. “Anything that had to do with music, I was basically obsessed about and that continued until today.”

Making music became an important part of his life during his time in school in Sweden and quickly became a way for him to process his emotions and manage challenges. Later, he came across a post from a high school friend of his at the Santa Barbara Sound Design music studio and made the bold decision to move to Santa Barbara when he was 20. He also enrolled in classes at SBCC.

“Since that day, I made a promise to myself that I was going to move here and I wanted to intern at that recording studio,” he said. His music creation process seeks to capture what he calls the “essence and spirituality” of his pieces. What might start as a recording of a voice memo or trying something out on the piano can evolve into a complete song of its own, but maintaining the originality of that piece is important to him.

His music combines his experiences with new cultures and people, from his time in the Philippines, Sweden, and the United States. Lonely Boy in particular is an exploration and honest take on how he’s processed many of the emotions tied with significant parts of his life.

He signed under Voracious Records in 2023 and has already released singles including “Say My Name,” “Money Can’t Buy Happiness,” and most recently “Bubblegum.”

“Music has been an outlet for me to pour down all my emotions and understand them, but also heal and be self-aware,” Joveth explained. Although many of the songs on this upcoming EP touch on difficult experiences in his life, he still wanted to focus on the positive effects that come from using music as a method of processing and healing. His hope is that listeners, new and old, will find something that resonates with them.

As he’s preparing for Lonely Boy to be released, Joveth is already working on his next EP. He has upcoming performances at Pacific Pride in August.

For more information about Joveth and his music, visit joveth.com.