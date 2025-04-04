Possible Oil Seep Reported Near Platform Holly in Santa Barbara Channel

A possible oil seep has been reported near the newly plugged Platform Holly in the Santa Barbara Channel. As of publication, the U.S. Coast Guard, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, and Santa Barbara County Fire have not been alerted to an oil spill incident. Agency spokespeople speculate that the incident is a natural oil seep from Santa Barbara’s extensive underground reserves, which happen frequently and to varying degrees off the Central Coast.

The California State Lands Commission successfully plugged Platform Holly in September 2024 and is in the process of fully decommissioning it. The commission has not yet responded to requests for information about a possible seep from the platform.