San Roque History and Historic Resource Survey Project Begins

The City of Santa Barbara is seeking participation from the public in a historic resources survey for the San Roque area. The public is encouraged to email historic information — things like photographs, memories and stories — as part of an ongoing project to develop a historic context statement. Please email documents for consideration to Nhernandez@SantaBarbaraCa.gov by April 30.

The city has retained South Environmental to prepare a historic context statement and perform a historic resources survey for the San Roque neighborhood. The project just started earlier this month and is expected to be completed by April 2026. The historic context statement will provide the background information necessary for the historic resources survey by documenting the neighborhood’s development history and identifying important themes, property types, architectural trends, patterns of development, community groups, significant events, and people that are associated with that history. Throughout the course of the survey, properties will be identified as potentially eligible and not eligible for local designation. The goal of the project is to identify and promote the preservation of important cultural and historic resources within the San Roque neighborhood.

A historic context statement is a narrative document that will document the neighborhood’s development history and identify important themes, property types, architectural trends, patterns of development, community groups, significant events, and people that are associated with that history. The document will connect this history to existing places within the community. This may include buildings, such as the homes of important community figures or great examples of architectural styles. It may also include sites of important events.

Click here to view the survey area map. For more information on the project, visit https://santabarbaraca.gov/san-roque-surveys.