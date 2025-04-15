How to Keep Deltopia Local

Deltopia 2025 grew out of control Saturday night, devolving into yet another failure. Supervisor Laura Capps spent untold thousands in taxpayers’ dollars policing her third “unsanctioned” party. The local Community Services District spent over $80K on a party to distract from the real party and — once again — wasted utility taxes paid by Isla Vistans. They claim 6,000 people attended. The thousands of partiers on Del Playa and Sabado Tarde Roads did not get the memo. The solution to ending Deltopia is simple: Parking Enforcement.

Tens of thousands of people from out of town descended on I.V. Citations almost doubled with 485 compared to 254 in 2024. Ominously, arrests more than doubled from 32 to 84 — including an individual carrying a loaded firearm. Visitors left another 800 pounds of trash in the streets. After 14 years this idiotic party is hardly unsanctioned.

Stop Deltopia before it starts by tripling parking fines for illegally parked cars at all red curbs, crosswalks, and sidewalks. Deltopia weekend will become “drive home to visit mommy” time. Ticket vehicles and parents will be less inclined to let their offspring take cars to school.

Deltopia risks life, wastes money, and points to hapless governance. The party peaks when circling cars park illegally in the Bill Wallace Open Space — driving through a habitat populated by spectacular blue herons and egrets among numerous other animals.

Saturday evening, I called the Sheriff’s department and the CHP to get the cars ticketed and towed. The Sheriff’s officer I spoke to, admittedly overwhelmed, said, “They are taking a risk.” The CHP arrived and tagged two cars. Meanwhile, vehicles were parked on every red curb and in front of every fire hydrant. Not a one had a parking ticket. There is no risk.

UC Santa Barbara sealed off its campus with lighted signs stating “$300 fine and tow to VC.” No such luck in I.V. where parking laws are universally unenforced. Meanwhile we paid for flashing “No Deltopia Parking” signs near downtown Goleta. What good does that do when parking laws are never enforced in I.V.?

Monique Limon voted for new “daylighting” legislation at every crosswalk — something I.V. desperately needs — that is completely unenforced. Traffic tickets are a baseline for policing any neighborhood, particularly in college towns. Thousands attending Deltopia annually are well aware there is no enforcement in I.V.

Deltopia is an annual affirmation of Isla Vista’s lawlessness that embarrasses UCSB and wastes taxpayer dollars. If the goal really is to “keep it local,” the solution is simple — hand out parking tickets. At a meeting Friday, Supervisor Capps said she is prepared to discuss enforcement. Enforce parking laws Supervisor Capps; make Isla Vista safe for residents and end this stupid party.