Isla Vista Adds Comfort Stations to Deltopia 2025

With the “Deltopia” weekend around the corner, local officials are tackling new ways to keep the thousands of partygoers safe and alleviate the stress on first responders. The unsanctioned street festival is held in Isla Vista on the first weekend that UC Santa Barbara students return from spring break, which this year is the weekend of April 5-7.

The new initiatives include Comfort Centers created through a partnership between the nonprofit Good Samaritan and the Isla Vista Community Service District. In keeping with the slogan adopted by Isla Vista for its boisterous parties — “Keep it safe, keep it local” — the Comfort Centers will provide a safe, judgment-free zones stocked with food and water for anyone who needs a break from the party, said Spencer Brandt, board president of the I.V. Community Service District (IVCSD).

To attract Isla Vistans from the alcohol-fueled scene on Del Playa, the IVCSD will host its fourth annual Spring Festival with food vendors and local bands in the parks on Embarcadero del Mar.

Brandt explained that Deltopia’s overwhelming impact in past years has been on medical services. He said they should be in a “better place” because a lot more coordination has taken place between emergency medical services and County Fire.

Continuing its crackdown on the increased law-breaking in 2023, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will suspend its Restorative Justice program for the second year in a row. From 6 a.m. April 5 to 6 a.m. April 6, any citation issued will require that the individual report to a court hearing. Any other time of the year, the Restorative Justice program gives a citation recipient an opportunity to participate in a two-hour class and mandatory community service.

During Deltopia weekend, deputies will also hold a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. April 5 to 2 a.m. April 6 at an undisclosed location within the City of Goleta. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are hopeful that these checkpoints will continue to educate the public of the dangers of drinking and driving,” Sergeant Noel Rivas said. “Plan ahead for alternative means of transportation if you plan on drinking.”

To keep the party “local,” UC Santa Barbara Transportation and Parking Services announced that no overnight visitor parking will be permitted on campus April 4-7. Access to El Colegio Road and Isla Vista may be closed and require proof of residency.

Neighborhoods in nearby Goleta have restricted parking on the streets, as well, with signs posted in areas stating that permit-less vehicles will be towed from noon on April 4 through 7 a.m. on April 6. Residents should have received their permits by March 31. Girsh Park will issue daytime permits for the events organized for April 5.