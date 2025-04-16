Thank you to everyone in the community who joined us at the Rancho La Patera and Stow House in Goleta for Backyard Brunch! We got to enjoy a sunny spring day outdoors playing lawn games, jamming to live music, and enjoying delicious sips and bites from all around Santa Barbara.

With everything from coffee and waffles to wine, beer, pastries, sliders, ice cream, and more, our in-kind food sponsors brought out the best of their menus for our brunch-goers. With our staff, sponsors, and you, our community, in tow, we were able to show a great outpouring of support for Backyard Brunch and for our Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund.

The Brasscals gave shout-outs to Mickey and the Flacks family in between their jazzy takes on today’s hits and classic favorites, and attendees were able to take home a tote bag from MindGarden in support of the Independent, which featured two custom-made designs with the spirit of our social justice reporting in mind. And we added to the fun as we tossed bags for cornhole, scored high in ladderball, and bounced through a few rounds of spikeball.

Backyard Brunch 2025 | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Our Brunch-goers were able to snap some stills from RG Photography’s photo booth and grab a shady spot under the trees to sit and enjoy their food. A few brave Brunchers got up to dance with the Brasscals near the stage and brought the party into the crowd.

It was a true treat to have so many people join us and support our journalism, just like Mickey Flacks had done throughout her lifetime. Alongside her husband, Dick Flacks, who was in attendance at Saturday’s event, the couple focused on action for affordable housing, tenants’ rights, environmental protections, and free speech, among many other social justice issues. The Flacks family continues on this important work in her name and continues to support the Santa Barbara Independent’s coverage of these issues.

Our reporting wouldn’t be possible without them, and without you, our readers. We thank you again for your support of our journalism and for coming to Backyard Brunch this year!