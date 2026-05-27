Outstanding in the Field event at Ojai Roots | Photo: Elli Lauren for Outstanding in the Field

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again — communal dining is something we all need right now. With phones aside and strangers as neighbors, there’s a growing hunger for community that’s anything but artificial. It’s funny to think about, especially from someone who nearly a decade ago, as a young food writer, went on public television promoting a restaurant that hid chefs and servers from patrons, but the more we tend to rely on artificial intelligence, the more we crave intelligent conversation.

Which is likely why, after more than two decades, Outstanding in the Field is still as elusive a ticket as any in town. The one-night-only event is a nostalgia kick for the growing population of burnouts and nonnamaxxers; a deeply renewing experience for food aficionados that seek connection and experiences just as much as they seek excellent cuisine.

“We have a simple goal,” says Outstanding in the Field founder Jim Denevan, “bring people to the land.”

Outstanding in the Field’s story, for anyone with a preference for fine dining prices and remarkable one-of-a-kind experiences, is notably unchanged. Since 1999, they have continued to emphasize the importance of connecting guests to farmers, nature, and each other in their “roving” dinner series. Guests are invited to farms, where local chefs serenade the palate with local flavors, all on a spectacularly long, Instagram-perfect table through a rolling hillside. The venues rarely overlap, nor do the chefs, but the feeling of being together — in a space, a community — is omnipresent.

Outstanding in the Field event at Ojai Roots | Photo: Elli Lauren for Outstanding in the Field

To that end, the upcoming California tour —and Ojai Roots event — is remarkably similar to the one Matt Kettmann attended in 2024. The diners look different perhaps, as do the chefs and partners, but the lived experience is familiar. Each city that’s had the lucky opportunity to host the traveling city managers, furniture, and staff who attend each event are often celebrating the work of the farm and guest chef where the pop-up happens, rather than the organization itself. It’s perhaps why some returning patrons label themselves “Fieldheads” — frequent Outstanding in the Field guests who travel the country alongside these dining rooms without walls to celebrate the food, straight from the source.

This “passion project” has truly become a phenomenon since Denevan first began asking family and friends to attend his dinners in the dirt. What is surprising is perhaps that growth has remained relatively organic, much like the farms they work with for their series. More often, invitees are told about upcoming Outstanding in the Field events through friends and family.

[Click to zoom] Outstanding in the Field event at Ojai Roots | Photo: Elli Lauren for Outstanding in the Field

CMO Katie McMurtry acknowledges that the standard $390 ticket price is out of reach for many; their intention behind every event is “to offer guests experiences,” she says. “It’s not just a dinner; it’s a moment to connect, not only at the table.” With farm tours, wine pourings, and passed plates, guests are invited to more than just a dinner inside a restaurant.

This June, Ojai Roots’ property overlooking Lake Casitas will host its second Outstanding in the Field in partnership with Little Mountain chef Diego Moya. The menu will showcase the Montecito’s chef penchant for seasonal, veggie-forward cuisine with some of the working farm’s leafy greens, greenhouse-grown tomatoes, exotic fruits, and even their estate extra-virgin olive oil.

Get familiar with the dirt, soak up the vibes, and dine like a king on June 24 at Ojai Roots. Tickets are available for purchase at shop.outstandinginthefield.com/products/june-24-2026-ojai-roots. For more information on Outstanding in the Field, visit outstandinginthefield.com.