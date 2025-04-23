Cover Story By , , & | Wed Apr 23, 2025 | 8:00pm

Walkin' & Rollin' in Santa Barbara

Celebrate This Earth Day on Two Legs, Two Wheels, or in EVs That Aren't Teslas

Walkin’ & Rollin’ in Santa Barbara

Celebrate This Earth Day on Two Legs,
Two Wheels, or in EVs That Aren’t Teslas

By Tyler Hayden, Callie Fausey, Nick Welsh, and Emma Eckert
April 24, 2025

Credit: Maxx Hennard, Matt Perko, Courtesy

If it hasn’t been drilled into your head already, one of the single most impactful things you can do to help the planet is drive your gas car less. Or not at all.

With that in mind, we’re devoting this Earth Day issue to modes of transportation that don’t burp emissions. Take a walk along the new State Street undercrossing. Hitch a ride on an electric trishaw. Or check out all the non-Tesla EVs you can buy right here in town.

Because the move away from oil is not someone else’s effort to make. It’s all of our problem. We were just reminded of that when Sable Offshore Corp. came knocking on our door. 

At the very least, take a bus to this weekend’s festivities. All MTD rides to Alameda Park are free. 

Thanks for reading, thanks for caring, and happy Earth Day.

—Tyler Hayden

Overjoyed About the New Undercrossing

The Unofficial Gateway to Santa Barbara Is Now Safer, Brighter, and Far More Beautiful

The Best Tesla Alternatives You Can Buy at
Santa Barbara County Dealerships

Politics Aside, These EVs are Simply Better than Those Offered by the Once-Dominant Brand

‘Something Just Happens When You Roll’

Cycling Without Age Teams Up with Santa Barbara Artists

Financial Assistance Available to
Low-Income EV Buyers

Santa Barbara’s Community Environmental Council Helps People Navigate New State Program

Heavy-Duty EVs Hit the Road

Santa Barbara Welcomes New Commuter Buses, Delivery Vans, and High-Tech Tractor

