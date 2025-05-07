Return to top

Who’s Pouring for

Santa Barbara Wine Week

14 Establishments Offering More than

20 Glasses for $10 May 8-14

By Matt Kettmann | May 8, 2025

Now in its third year, Wine Week features 14 wineries and restaurants pouring $10 glasses of selected wines from May 8 to 14.

With some places pouring multiple wines, there are 27 wines to choose from, all of which represent a multi-dollar deal per glass. By our quick calculations, a pour of every wine on the list would save you about $135. Cheers to that!

Courtesy photos

Andersen’s Danish Bakery: Sextant Cab

The sole Danish food specialist in Santa Barbara proper, Andersen’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, having started back in 1976 on Milpas Street before moving to its current downtown corner location two years later. Toast their success with a glass of the Sextant Paso Robles cabernet sauvignon 2020, normally $16. “It’s a smooth and very rounded cab,” said second-gen owner Charlotte Andersen, daughter of founders Alfred and Birte. “It goes well with our chocolate mousse items or a nice Hakkebøf steak or our Hungarian goulash.”

1106 State St.; andersenssantabarbara.com; @andersensdanishbakerysb

Au Bon Climat: Los Alamos Chardonnay /

Pinot Gris–Pinot Blanc / La Bauge Pinot Noir /

Rancho La Cuna Grenache

Au Bon Climat put Santa Barbara County on the global wine map, thanks to founder Jim Clendenen’s pursuit of balanced wines and relentless proselytizing until his 2021 death. The El Paseo tasting room will feature four wines, usually priced $15 to $18: the 2022 Los Alamos chardonnay; the 2023 pinot gris–pinot blanc; the 2020 La Bauge pinot noir; and the 2019 Rancho la Cuna grenache. “These highlight what ABC is best known for: our classic chardonnay and pinot noir, alongside a fun white blend and our estate-grown grenache,” said tasting room and social media manager Wiktoria Marroquin. “The lineup perfectly captures the fresh, vibrant energy of spring, offering a mix of familiar favorites and a few pleasant surprises that showcase the range of what we do.”

813 Anacapa St., #5B; aubonclimat.com; @aubonclimat



CAYA at The Leta Hotel: Lincourt Steel Chardonnay / Laetitia Pinot Noir

The hub of hip in suburban Goleta, the stylish hotel’s restaurant and bar will be pouring the 2023 Lincourt steel chardonnay from the Sta. Rita Hills and the 2022 Laetitia Estate pinot noir from Arroyo Grande Valley, both usually $14. “The chardonnay opens with aromas of fresh yellow peach and ripe nectarine, and pairs well with our shrimp and scallop ceviche,” said Brandon Randall, the food and beverage director. The pinot is “full-bodied with supple spiced cherry aromas coupled with baking spice and subtle citrus notes,” said Randall, who suggests that with the bucatini amatriciana. “Pro tip: Add meatballs!”

5650 Calle Real, Goleta; cayarestaurant.com; @cayarestaurant



Fess Parker Winery: Epiphany Rosé

Fess Parker Winery covers almost all of the Santa Barbara wine bases by producing pinot noir, chardonnay, red blends, riesling, and sparkling as well as a full lineup of Rhône bottlings. The latter fall under the label Epiphany, and that’s the 2024 rosé to find during Wine Week. “We may be biased, but we believe that rosés made from grenache are always some of the most delicious,” said Director of Marketing Greer Shull, who usually sells the glass for $15. “This Epiphany grenache rosé is no exception!”

116 E. Yanonali St. #A;.fessparker.com; @fessparkerwinery



Gala: Story of Soil Picpoul & Rosé

“We love picpoul!” exclaimed Gala owner Tara Penke, who’s serving this version from Happy Canyon’s Santa Ynez Vineyard by Story of Soil’s winemaker Jessica Gasca, usually priced at $17. “This is Jessica’s first time working with picpoul, and it definitely will not be her last.” Expect aromas of honeydew, flower, and beeswax with flavors of green apple Jolly Rancher, key lime, and candied orange. Gala is also serving the Story of Soil rosé. “Both pair very well with our Beau Soleil oysters that we have on special for $2.50 all night every night,” said Penke.

705 Anacapa St.; galasb.com; @galarestaurantsb

La Lieff Wines: Alamo Creek Ranch Rosé

Whether inside at the bar or out on the patio, La Lieff’s Funk Zone tasting room is a cheery space to sip sunny-day wines. Take this rosé of grenache from the 2021 vintage, usually $13 and grown on the Alamo Creek Ranch just north of the Santa Barbara County line. “This wine shows bright strawberry and watermelon notes balanced by refreshing citrus that showcase our unique coastal terroir,” said General Manager Olivia Ward. Take a bottle home to pair with grilled shrimp skewers drizzled with lime and sprinkled in herbs to elevate the wine’s fruit-forward character.

210 Gray Ave.; lalieffwines.com; @lalieffwines

Lieu Dit Winery: McGinley Vineyard Sauv Blanc

Lieu Dit produces three classic, food-friendly grape varieties originally from France’s Loire Valley: cabernet franc, chenin blanc, and sauvignon blanc. Wine Week will feature the last one, specifically the 2023 McGinley Vineyard from Happy Canyon that’s usually $17. “Our McGinley Vineyard sauvignon blanc is a vibrant expression of the Santa Ynez Valley and the freshness this region naturally offers,” said Director of Hospitality Gabe Fabela. “Sourced from a single site, this bottling captures the distinct character of the vineyard and the unique terroir that defines this part of Santa Barbara County.”

23 E Canon Perdido St.; lieuditwinery.com; @lieuditwinery

Longoria Wines: Lovely Rita Pinot Noir

Current owners Brooke and Lindsey Christian are spreading the pioneering legacy of Richard Longoria, who founded this label in 1982, right onto State Street with this modern tasting room, where they’ll be pouring the 2023 Lovely Rita Sta. Rita Hills pinot noir (usually $14). “The wine has a ‘Lovely’ ruby-red color,” said winemaker Eric Wilson. “The aromas are classic Sta. Rita Hills: fresh strawberry and cherry cola, underscored by hints of sage chaparral. The wine shows excellent concentration of flavors while dancing lightly across the palate. Silky tannins support it all the way through to a zesty finish. Approachable and juicy, this is ready to drink in its youth.”

732 State St.; longoriawines.com; @longoriawines

Loubud Wines: Brut Rosé

Though she’s been making sparkling wine for years now, Laura Hughes just started sharing it with the masses through this El Paseo tasting room, where you can also play with and buy hand-cut puzzles made by her husband, Paul Hughes. They’re serving the 2022 brut rosé, a sparkler made from Sta. Rita Hills–grown pinot noir that’s usually $15 a pour. “Our brut rosé is a natural at brunch, springtime picnics, or classy poolside sipping,” said Laura. “It is a bright and cheerful sparkling rosé of pinot noir, with stone-fruit aromas and a brioche citrus-driven palate.”

Open Thu.-Sun. One glass per person. 20 El Paseo; loubud.com; @loubudwines

Margerum Wine Company: M5 White / Trois Blonde / Riesling / Grenache

For the second year in a row, Doug Margerum isn’t pouring just one wine for Wine Week — his crew down on Mason Street is pouring four! The star of the show is the 2021 M5 White, a blend of the five primary white Rhône grapes: grenache blanc, marsanne, roussanne, viognier, and picpoul. “This is our go-to food-pairing wine, highlighting the five white grape varietals planted on our estate in Los Olivos District,” said Tasting Room Manager Lisa Rosner, who usually sells it for $14. “Pair it with our brand-new Trio Salad: mixed greens, balsamic, and a scoop each of house-made tuna, broccoli salad, and caprese salad topped with crispy tortillas!” The other three are the 2021 Trois Blondes blend of marsanne, viognier, and roussane; the 2021 riesling; and the 2021 estate grenache.

19 E. Mason St.; margerumwines.com; @margerumwines

Santa Barbara Food Connection: Carr Syrah

Perched over a busy corner of Milpas Street, the S.B. Food Connection is known as a very reliable spot for a quick lunch or dinner, but they’ve got fine wine to wash that down. They’re serving the 2021 Santa Barbara County syrah by Carr Winery, which is also based on the Eastside less than a mile away. What’s the best thing to order with this wine, which is usually $15? “It goes great with our smashburger!” said proprietor Joseph Silva.

Must be ordered with appetizer or entree. 900 N. Milpas St.; santabarbarafoodconnextion.com; @santabarbarafoodconnection

The Society: State & Mason:

Lincourt Pinot Noir / Ferrari Carrano Pinot Grigio / Banshee Rosé /

Lucien Albrecht Brut Rosé

Lincourt Vineyards was Bill Foley’s first step into the wine business, and it grew into a global empire of more than two dozen wineries and distilleries. Their 2022 Lincourt Rancho Santa Rosa pinot noir from the Sta. Rita Hills is usually $14. “Originally founded in 1996, Lincourt Vineyards has been a staple of Santa Barbara County winemaking for decades,” said Mercedes Smith, senior marketing manager. “The estate pinot noir is a beautiful representation of the unique and coveted cool climate that the Sta. Rita Hills are known for.” They’re also pouring the Ferrari-Carano pinot grigio, Banshee rosé, and Lucien Albrecht Crémant d’Alsace brut rosé for $10 all week. “No matter your tastes,” said Smith, “we’ll have something for you.”

36 State St.; hotelcalifornian.com/the-society-state-and-mason.htm; @hotelcalifornian



Toscana Italian Restaurant: Gran Passione Grave / Casa Cassara Sangiovese / Koehler Rosé

This tucked-away Italian eatery is a hidden gem of Solvang, thanks to the cuisine of Michele Mancuso. But the wine list rocks, too, which explains the thoughtful selections of these three, usually $15 pours. The Italian white is a 2023 Gran Passione Grave while the other two are from the Santa Ynez Valley: the 2020 Casa Cassara “Padrino” sangiovese and the 2024 Koehler rosé. “I love Northern Italian wines, and this one in particular delivers vibrant freshness and elegance,” said Mancuso of the white, which he’d pair with pan-seared scallops or smoked salmon salad. Of the sangiovese, which works with lasagna or eggplant parm, he said, “What makes this wine special is its old-world character with new-world vibrancy — perfect for those who love old-world wines that show complexity but without the heaviness associated with many new-world vintages.” And the pink? “It’s a vibrant, dry rosé that bursts with freshness and finesse,” said Mancuso. “This wine is special for its vivid, refreshing profile and elegant finish — perfect for coastal California sipping.”

485 Alisal Rd., Solvang; toscanaitalianrestaurant.com



Tyler Winery: Estate Pinot Noir

A nod to his middle name, Justin Willett’s original brand is now served alongside his Lieu Dit wines next to the Lobero Theatre, including this 2022 Tyler estate pinot noir that’s usually $18. “Our estate pinot noir brings together fruit from our two estate vineyards: Mae, located along the northern Highway 246 corridor, and Fiddlestix, nestled in the southern Santa Rosa Road corridor,” said Gabe Fabela, director of hospitality, of this wine that’s typically $18 per glass. “The result is a wine that reflects not only our house style, but the broader character of the Sta. Rita Hills.”

23 E. Canon Perdido St.; tylerxlieudit.com; @tylerxlieudit