Ten Thousand Steps for Mental Health at Alma Rosa Winery in Buellton

Santa Barbara County’s Alma Rosa Winery continues its commitment to mental health advocacy with the return of its “Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction” fundraising walk on Sunday, May 31, closing out Mental Health Awareness Month.

Founded by Alma Rosa proprietors Bob and Barb Zorich, the annual event — now in its seventh year — takes place at Alma Rosa’s El Jabali estate in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA, where participants will walk 4.5 miles (10,000 steps) along the property’s vineyard roads in support of two nonprofits: One Mind and Santa Barbara’s Mental Wellness Center.

Over the past six years, the event has raised more than $1.2 million for the organizations, helping fund mental health research, treatment, and services for anxiety and depression. As in previous years, all proceeds go directly to the two nonprofits. This year, the Zoriches will amplify the overall impact by matching the first $50,000 in donations to each, for a total of up to $100,000 in matching funds.

Alma Rosa’s Peace of Mind Walk | Photo: Courtesy

Alma Rosa’s Peace of Mind Walk | Photo: Courtesy

Participants enjoying Alma Rosa’s Peace of Mind Walk | Photo: Courtesy

Entertainment following Alma Rosa’s Peace of Mind Walk | Photo: Courtesy

“Peace of Mind was created to support the critical work of [these] two organizations. All funds raised through this event support mental health advocacy, research, and treatment in meaningful and tangible ways,” says Stefan Matulich, Alma Rosa president. “Each year, we are grateful for the continued support and generosity of the community that makes this work possible.”

“Surpassing the one-million-dollar milestone last year was an incredibly meaningful moment,” adds Bob Zorich. “It’s a testament to what can happen when people come together with a shared purpose. As we gather this May again during Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re committed to building on that momentum and continuing to expand the impact of Peace of Mind.”

Registration is $70 per person and will remain open through Friday, May 29. Participants may register, donate, or view fundraising leaderboards via the event website, bit.ly/4d5yPQb.

Alma Rosa’s Peace of Mind Walk | Video: Courtesy

Event check-in begins at 8 a.m. at 7250 Santa Rosa Road in Buellton. The walk will start at 9 a.m. and last about two hours. Prior to the walk, guests will hear opening remarks from Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center, and Brandon Staglin, cofounder and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer of One Mind. Raffle prizes and complimentary refreshments — including coffee, water, cold pressed juices, electrolyte drink mix, and snacks — will be provided by in-kind sponsors. Walkers will also enjoy sparkling wine courtesy of Alma Rosa and nonalcoholic beverages at the summit.

All participants are invited to a post-event reception featuring new releases from Alma Rosa, alongside wines from The Hilt Estate, Artiste Winery, Dragonette Cellars, and Gainey Vineyard. Sparkling sake spritzes from Ysidro and beer from Firestone Walker Brewing Company, along with nonalcoholic offerings, will also be available. Rounding out the afternoon will be live music from Tina Dabby and Jim Rankin and food truck offerings available for purchase.

For more information or to register or donate, visit almarosawinery.com/peace-of-mind.