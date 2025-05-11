Regarding the letters to the Independent in May 1 issue about Tesla and Elon Musk, those writers miss the point: You can take a stand (i.e., protest against Tesla and Elon Musk) while still supporting the environment and progressive policies. Just buy and drive electric cars that are not Teslas. If you own a Tesla, consider taking a stand for your values — like maybe selling your Tesla and getting another quality EV!
EV Jeebies
By Kevin Twohy, Carpinteria
Sun May 11, 2025 | 1:16pm
