Regarding the letters to the Independent in May 1 issue about Tesla and Elon Musk , those writers miss the point: You can take a stand (i.e., protest against Tesla and Elon Musk) while still supporting the environment and progressive policies. Just buy and drive electric cars that are not Teslas. If you own a Tesla, consider taking a stand for your values — like maybe selling your Tesla and getting another quality EV!

