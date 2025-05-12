Santa Barbara City Councilmember Eric Friedman Eager to Return to Work Following Heart Attack

Just over five weeks after suffering a heart attack while paddleboarding with friends, Santa Barbara City Councilmember Eric Friedman is returning to his council duties — at least virtually — on Tuesday, May 13. On Monday, Friedman told the Independent his recovery is “going well” and that he continues to improve each day while preparing for his return to work.

“I look forward to once again participating in council meetings and am optimistic that I will be able to attend in chambers soon,” Friedman said. “Returning to council is a major step for me, and one I have been working to achieve.”

Friedman, a thoughtful councilmember known to drop deep literary and historical references in his council comments on the dais and equally known for his work as an employee at Trader Joe’s, had received an outpouring of support from constituents and community members sending well-wishes, meals, and cards throughout his recovery.

“The community support has been amazing and means a lot to me and my family,” Friedman said. “All the support has helped in my recovery.”

In the meantime, Friedman has been working on his recovery, spending time with his family, walking the dog, and reading on his porch. Friedman’s family had been providing regular public updates on his recovery, with last week’s update revealing that Friedman’s life has been “getting back to normal,” and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

His doctors approved a return to light duties, though Friedman is planning on taking it slow and participating in City Council meetings virtually for the first couple of weeks. He is also hoping to work toward a return to his job at Trader Joe’s, which he says he “misses a lot.”