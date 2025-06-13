Some of my fondest childhood memories involve maple syrup and pancakes on Sunday morning, but a recent visit to Canada gave me a new appreciation for the pairing of maple syrup with whiskey. With ambitious thoughts of doing some mixology experimenting when I arrived home, I was happy to cast them aside when I received this tasty recipe from the Mammoth Lakes–based Shelter Distilling.

Just in time for Father’s Day, here’s their take on a Maple Whiskey Sour:

Maple Whiskey Sour Whiskey Cocktail

2 oz American single-malt whiskey

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz egg white

.5 oz maple syrup

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail tin, dry shake vigorously (without ice), then add 2-3 ice cubes and quickly shake the cocktail until chilled. Pour this luscious mixture into a rock glass over ice, rim the glass with a lemon peel, and enjoy.

They make 10 different types of barrel-aged whiskeys and bourbons using snowmelt Alpine water. I received samples of six and also liked the Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon. To learn more, visit shelterdistilling.com.