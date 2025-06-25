Santa Barbara’s First-Ever Sandwich Week

Return to top



More than 40 $9 Sandwiches Now

Being Served at 26 Restaurants Until July 2

By Indy Staff | June 26, 2025

Illustration by Ben Ciccati

Could the sandwich be more American than apple pie?

Sure, some earl in 18th-century England gets credit for its rise to fame, and examples today abound in countries across the globe. But only the United States celebrates such a multiplicity of the basic stuff-between-bread formula, with endless variations from region to region, culture to culture, even era to era.

We fight about what to call specific styles, about which rolls or sauces are proper, about putting in chips or avocado or not. Despite our divisions, so many of us eat them with glee. A lot. Every day. From breakfast to lunch, dinner to late night.

You may say, “Well, what about the hamburger, or the hot dog? Aren’t they even more American?” To which, we say, “They’re sandwiches too!”

With these big tent sentiments, the Santa Barbara Independent presents to you our first-ever Sandwich Week. From Thursday, June 26, until Wednesday, July 2, 26 restaurants are offering more than 40 vastly distinct sandwiches — including one hamburger! — all across the Santa Barbara region.

As we do with Burger Week (which happened in March) and Burrito Week (which comes in September), we sent our reporters to try each of the sandwiches, snap some shots, and tell us stories about them. At the end of each description, we’ve included any stipulations listed by the restaurant about their participation, so make sure to read the fine print.

To bring these sandos to your socials, our “Snap. Share. Win! Contest” will reward the best photos taken and posted to Instagram during Sandwich Week. So, snap a picture of your sandwich (best before you eat it!), share to IG with the hashtag #sbindysandwichweek, and tag @sbindependent. Each photo serves as an entry for the chance to win a $25 restaurant gift card.

Happy sandwiching.

—Matt Kettmann

Credit: Picasa

Blackbird: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Sandwich



A stylish restaurant inside the Hotel Californian, Blackbird’s beautifully constructed and furnished atmosphere made their buttermilk brined chicken sandwich taste all the more enjoyable. It’s the popular creation of Executive Chef Travis Watson, who serves it every Wednesday as a daily special with bubbles.

But I was served by the friendly chef de cuisine, Louie Ramirez, who fried up a crispy chicken breast that was fresh and filling. The roasted garlic aioli and coleslaw sweetened the dish, and the house-made hot sauce complemented that sweetness with pleasant spice. Pickles brought another layer to the palate, a saltiness that blended in harmony with the brioche bun, adding comfort to an elegant meal.

The sandwich truly encapsulated the hearty beauty of the restaurant’s location close to the water, which makes a great perch for watching passersby on summer evenings. —Ella Bailey

Dine-in only. Tue.-Sat., 5 p.m.-close. 36 State St.; blackbirdsb.com; @hotelcalifornian

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Cristino’s Bakery: Chicken Chipotle Sandwich



It’s served hot on a freshly baked Italian roll and toasted to order for the perfect bite — bold, comforting, and made entirely from scratch.

Tucked away behind Santa Barbara Airport, Cristino’s Bakery is offering their most popular — and delectable — takeout chipotle chicken sandwich, which is a great bang for your buck.

They don’t skimp on the oven-roasted chicken, which is layered with organic baby arugula, juicy tomatoes, gooey melted pepper Jack cheese, crispy bacon, and a beautifully balanced chipotle aioli. All of this is layered on a freshly baked Italian roll, the perfect amount of bread to soak up the sauce for a succulent last bite.

With Cristino’s only a seven-minute drive from Goleta Beach Park, this sandwich is perfect accompaniment to an afternoon at the beach. For $9, you get two halves, so you’ll be satisfied well into the evening.

Owner Lorena Casas takes pride in using fresh ingredients from partners such as Jordano’s Foodservice and The Berry Man. When she started the business seven years ago, Casas’s inspiration was her daughter, who is now 8 years old. Cristino’s has given Casas the flexibility to be present for her family while also showcasing her Oaxacan roots by adding a “Mexican touch” to her breakfast, lunch, and baked goods, offered daily. —Elaine Sanders

Takeout only, while supplies last. 170 Aero Camino, Goleta; (805) 455-6900; cristinosbakery.com; @cristinosbakery

Credit: Jean Yamamura

CAYA Restaurant at The Leta Hotel: Noe’s Carnitas Torta



While the CAYA Restaurant is hidden inside The Leta Hotel at the corner of Calle Real and Kingston Avenue in Goleta — the Santa Barbara end of a busy strip-mall anchored by Montecito Bank & Trust and Crumbl Cookies near the Leta and Masala Spice way down at the other end — it’s a welcoming dining room and shady patio for lunch or dinner.

On order for the Indy’s premiere Sandwich Week is Chef Noe Copca’s savory carnitas torta. “A torta is ‘sandwich’ in Spanish,” said Copca, who first started cooking at the age of 12 in Mexico City several decades back and came to CAYA about a year and a half ago. “This has pork, slow-cooked for four hours with fresh-squeezed orange juice, orange zest, some mango and pineapple, and habanero, garlic, onion, and spices.”

The result is tender shreds of pork with occasional pops of zesty orange and the low glow of habanero throughout. Crisped with a layer of cheddar cheese over the meat, the crunch of chopped cabbage adds to the substantial meal served on a toasty hoagie bun.

Other temptations are the side of crispy French fries or mixed-spring-greens salad offered at the special price of $5 apiece to accompany the torta. The drinks list also entices with everything from Bud Light to cocktails like the bourbon-y Berry Smashed and the lemony vodka Goodland Drop. —Jean Yamamura

Dine-in only. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 5650 Calle Real, Goleta; cayarestaurant.com; @cayarestaurant

Credit: Leslie Dinaberg

Crushcakes & Café: Yuli’s Deluxe



Serving up scrumptiously delightful made-from-scratch cuisine since 2008, Crushcakes & Café has savory offerings that are every bit as yummy as their cupcakes — which is saying a lot! I love a good breakfast sandwich any time of the day, and Crushcakes has a wide variety of all-day offerings using organic eggs and hormone-free meats.

In honor of Sandwich Week, owner Shannon Gaston is offering bargain pricing on Yuli’s Deluxe, a spicy, rich take on the traditional breakfast sammie. The Crushcakes version has a fried egg, perfectly crisped bacon, Jack cheese, sautéed jalapeños, arugula, and their house-made sriracha aioli — all on a toasted brioche bun.

I was planning to take one bite and ditch the jalapeños, but they were sautéed so nicely that the texture blended perfectly into the sandwich and I happily ate the whole thing. Served with a pretty side of fresh fruit — my strawberries looked like little hearts — the sweet personal touches at Crushcakes bring out the sunny side of life in Santa Barbara, whether you enjoy this sandwich for breakfast or lunch. —Leslie Dinaberg

1315 Anacapa St., (805) 963-9353; 5392 Hollister Ave., (805) 845-2780; crushcakes.com; @crushcakescafe

Dave’s Drip House x J’s Hot Chicken: Hot Chicken Sandwich

Credit: Courtesy



At Dave’s Drip House, an old-school-style ice cream parlor on Turnpike Road, it’s hot. Like, inferno-level hot — if you so choose, anyway. The shop recently started serving J’s Hot Chicken, a selection of fiery finger foods to complement their cool scoops.

Now featured on the wall next to the giant pink ice cream cone is a thermometer, advertising heat levels ranging from their original, no-heat seasoning to “inferno,” which is accompanied by a skull and crossbones to really drive the point home.

“I wouldn’t recommend going anywhere past mild,” advised Cynthia Reynoso, wife and business partner to Dave Reynoso, the mind behind the Dave’s Dogs empire.

Dave’s hot chicken sandwich stars a hand-battered chicken finger seasoned and spiced to your liking, beautifully fried and served with lettuce in a split-brioche bun. Their signature pink sauce — a Thousand Island–based secret recipe — is drizzled on top and served on the side for your dipping pleasure. And it’s all complemented by some perfect, crinkle-cut pickles. In a way, it is a chicken sandwich served hot-dog style, Dave’s signature.

The deal also comes with a drink, which you’ll need, depending on your heat level.

I went ahead and took Reynoso’s advice and stuck to mild. Maybe it’s my own hot-chicken hubris talking, but I think I could have handled the extra spice. Still, it had a nice kick that had me saying, “Cluck yeah.” —Callie Fausey

199 S. Turnpike Rd., Ste. 104; davesdriphouse.com; @davesdriphouse; @jshotchicken

Credit: George Yatchisin

Gala Restaurant: Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich



Gala’s offering is no doubt the best deal of Sandwich Week, as it saves you a plane ticket to Spain. Its owners, Tara Penke and chef Jaime Riesco, also own the restaurant Picnic in Barcelona, which has featured a fried chicken sandwich for 15 years. Now you can dive into one right on Anacapa Street.

That chicken is the star, the buttermilk batter crunchy but not in the least oily or mealy, and the white meat still succulent. Its richness gets cut by a perfectly balanced slaw of carrot, cabbage, herbs, and Calabrian chili, the mild vinegar tang and chili heat creating a glow for the fine fowl. There’s also a swish of raita sauce across the bottom half of the brioche bun, adding yet more flavor and a slight exotic air. (Gala fans might recall this sauce from Burger Week.)

A lovely culinary evening could center on this sandwich, maybe alongside one of Gala’s creative cocktails — often featuring inhouse infusions — or a glass of vino from the well-curated list. And yeah, every night oysters are $2.50 per, if you want to make a sui generis surf and turf. —George Yatchisin

Dine-in only. 705 Anacapa St.; galasb.com; @galarestaurantsb

Credit: Courtesy

Del Pueblo Café: Pambazo



“I’m gonna bring you more napkins,” said Del Pueblo Café’s Giselle Cuevas, who took over this Mexican stalwart in Goleta’s Magnolia Center in 2023 that her grandfather founded almost 20 years ago. “You’re gonna need them.”

She’s right, as the specially created pambazo is a gloriously wet mess. The bolillo bread is fried in an enchilada-like chile sauce, then stuffed with chorizo, chopped potatoes, carrots, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream before arriving still warm. The bread — which comes from La Bella Rosa Bakery on the Westside — retains a slight crunch and great chew, ensuring that the crumbly, moderately spicy fillings stay mostly intact.

“It’s something that’s usually served during the holidays,” said Cuevas, who’s pumped to serve this traditional treat alongside the aguas frescas she crafts each week (just $3 for Sandwich Week) as well as happy hour beer prices.

“I’m excited,” she said. And you should be too. —Matt Kettmann

Dine-in only. Available Sun.-Mon., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 5-7 p.m. 5134 Hollister Ave.; (805) 692-8800; delpueblocafe.biz; @delpueblocafe

Credit: Jean Yamamura

Dutch Garden: Givens Heirloom Tomato BLT



The aroma of bacon emanating from the Dutch Garden’s BLT was so heavenly that I almost forgot the First Commandment of Sandwich Week: “DO NOT EAT THE SANDWICH BEFORE TAKING ITS PICTURE MANY, MANY TIMES.”

Reluctantly setting the hot ’n’ toasty sammie back on its plate as those all-capped words filtered through my brain, I took a bunch of photos as quickly as possible in order to get back to the sandwich before the hot-off-the-grill crunch was gone. And I wasn’t disappointed.

Proprietor Matt English’s BLT has got to be the tastiest sandwich in the world. And it’s all the more precious for being available only as long as tomatoes are summer-ripe.

English, a newish owner of the restaurant that opened in 1926 as Poppy’s — and who’s kept the flavors of the 1980s-era Dutch Garden intact, according to regulars — said he only started serving this sandwich once the Givens Farm’s heirloom tomatoes ripened up. Paired with “ham cut” slices of smoked bacon cut off a slab “this long,” said English, holding his hands about three feet apart, the fully ripe tomatoes offer a flavor that can hold its own with smoked bacon.

English adds a dash of sherry vinegar and a few leaves of butter lettuce on grilled sourdough for a sandwich that my lunch companion and I were kind of fighting over. (His Reuben was outstanding, but no match for this BLT.) In a word: yowza. —Jean Yamamura

Available during lunch only, Wed.-Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 4203 State St.; dutchgardenrestaurant.com; @dutchgardensb

Gino’s Sicilian Express: Seven Sandwiches!





Capocollo Panini | Credit: Courtesy



A steady presence on West Figueroa Street since 1997, Gino’s Sicilian Express is a survivor. “There’s not a lot of little hole-in-the-walls in Santa Barbara anymore, not a lot of mom ’n’ pop shops left,” lamented Julia Brown, who’s worked on and off here since 2006. The next year is when owner Loren Manser — the shop’s first employee ever — took over from founder Gino Milano, who’d come to Santa Barbara from Sicily by way of Vancouver.

Pizza is still central, but their paninis — served on slices of pizza crust, warmed in the pizza oven — are steady sellers to downtown dwellers as well. They’re serving seven different versions for Sandwich Week: the red-sauced; melted-mozzarella-covered meatball and sausage paninis, the latter with bell pepper and onion, too; as well as the ham, turkey, salami, and capocollo paninis, which get mozzarella, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato. The veggie gets those latter ingredients plus mushroom, bell pepper, onion, and olives.

“It’s like a miniature calzone,” said Brown, as they all sport a warm crunch to accompany the shower of flavors in each bite.

The small, red-and-white-tableclothed spot sports a classic family vibe. “A lot of employees are kids who grew up coming here,” said Brown. So, what’s her title? “According to all the children, I’m the pizza lady,” she laughed. “That’s about as official as I get.” —Matt Kettmann

12 W. Figueroa St.; ginospizzapies.com; @ginossicilian

Credit: George Yatchisin

Goat Tree: GT Egg Sandwich



Executive Chef Travis Watson — who oversees all the culinary output at the Hotel Californian — wants you to know three things about the GT Egg Sandwich. First, it’s a unique offering, only on the menu for Sandwich Week. Second, it’s a brunch sandwich, only fitting, as Goat Tree is one of the better brunch spots on State Street. The third point he makes as he presents the easily six-inches-in-diameter delight at my patio table, “It’s a fork-and-knife sandwich — that’s why I brought an extra fork and knife.”

Peeking out from under the grilled, house-made brioche bun is a magnificent mess of soft-scrambled egg, ridiculously rich and creamy, slathered with some Tapatio aioli that brings more flavor than heat. The bottom bun has a slice of muenster just-melted atop, bringing that cheese’s distinctive nuttiness to the party. And then there’s the pork belly, the alternately crispy/fatty “rebar” holding the whole scrumptious mix together. This sando will quickly remind you why pork belly had its big menu moment a couple of decades ago. It’s freakin’ delicious.

The GT egg sandwich can leave you seriously fortified for your post-brunch day or provide ballast for the wealth of early-Hollywood-themed cocktails on offer. —George Yatchisin

Available 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 36 State St; goattreecafe.com; @hotelcalifornian

Credit: Courtesy

La Fonda Smash Burger & Pancake House: Creamy Chipotle Bacon Smashburger



Café La Fonda, family owned and operated, is relatively new to the restaurant scene here in Santa Barbara. Tucked on Anacapa Street across from the scenic courthouse and lawn, it’s the perfect place to pop in for a delicious meal with a stellar staff.

For Sandwich Week, they’re bringing the heat and serving up a creamy chipotle bacon smashburger. This burger is packed with seasoned charbroiled ground beef and honey smoked bacon between a toasted bun, serving up a crisp and crunchy delight to sink your teeth into. It’s topped with lots of cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle for a rich sweetness that cools and contrasts against their creamy chipotle secret sauce. And while the “burger versus sandwich” debaters are up in arms, you can enjoy every delicious bite with a side of unlimited fries.

This location is perfect for people-watching or tucking away into a cozy booth. Café La Fonda has only been open one year and was started to support La Casa de la Raza, a nonprofit that supports migrant families. And if you’re like me, you can go in on a Sunday and experience the mariachi brunch buffet, and even request a song. —Richelle Boyd

129 E. Anapamu St.; cafelafonda.com; @cafelafonda.sb

Mission City Sandwich Shop: Tri-Tip Ahogada





Credit: Bryce Eller



Mission City Sandwich Shop on the Mesa is a relatively new player in the Santa Barbara sandwich scene. You’d never guess it based on their top-tier menu — riddled with clever (and occasionally niche) movie references — and a steady stream of hungry customers.

For Sandwich Week, Chef Nate Simandle wanted to bring something truly special to the table — or the beach. Enter the Mission City tri-tip Ahogada: an ode to Latin flavors with a Santa Barbara twist.

Packed to the brim with RC Provisions smoked tri-tip, melted pepper Jack cheese, black-bean bacon spread, avocado cilantro, shredded iceberg lettuce, and Rusty’s chili lime potato chips, this sandwich delivers everything you’d expect — and a few things you won’t know you need until the first bite. It also includes some of the best pickled onions I have ever tasted, which add a perfect balance and complex tangy flavor to the sandwich. Driving home the Mexican influence is the savory roasted tomato and guajillo chili broth — ideal for dipping, pouring, or even sipping.

Owners Nate and Paige Simandle pride themselves on serving some of Santa Barbara’s best sandwiches, made with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients in a nostalgic and welcoming space. This week’s signature creation is just one more reason to stop by. —Bryce Eller

1826 Cliff Dr., Ste. A; missioncitysandwichshop.com; @missioncity_sandwichshop

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Norton’s Deli: Tuna Melt



“If you say ‘Norton’s,’ everyone says, ‘Pastrami!’ ” explained the deli’s owner Filippo Giordano, who took over the small eatery in 2017. And that’s great, because Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives endorsement years ago keeps the tourists coming back to Norton’s, which celebrated 20 years in business last year. But it’s the regular downtown workers who keep the deli humming, so Giordano — who also co-owns Kona’s Deli near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo — spends just as much care on lighter fare, like chicken-breast sandos.

That’s where this tuna melt comes in. The homemade, line-caught tuna salad, which sports a light celery crunch, is grilled a bit to give it more texture, then treated to a Swiss cheese melt and smashed between griddled bread. It comes with a side of refreshing pickles, and benefits from a dousing of Cayucos Hot Sauce that sits on the table.

Giordano hails from Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, where his parents ran fancier restaurants, but his goal was always to keep it casual. He’s proud of the poster in the back of Italian actors Terence Hill and Bud Spencer, who made many famous action and spaghetti Western films together. “That’s how we pictured America in the 1980s,” said Giordano of the photo, which shows them sitting at a diner very much like Norton’s, with mustard and ketchup bottles on the table. “It’s the same now.” —Matt Kettmann

18 W. Figueroa St.; nortonsdeli.com;@nortonsdeli

Panino: Five Sandwiches!

Italian Combo | Credit: Courtesy



Panino was a pioneer of Santa Barbara County’s contemporary sandwich scene, opening in 1990 in Los Olivos and steadily expanding to five more locations. The white and bright downtown Panino is my favorite. The Victorian-esque outpost features a sprawling, sunny patio, backed by mountain views, and the artisanal ambiance perfectly matches their sandwiches, which are equal parts delectable and aesthetic.

With original touches such as fresh basil, homemade honey mustard, French brie, and zesty pesto, Panino is the perfect excuse to go out for a sandwich rather than make your own. And this week, there’s no reason not to treat yourself to one of their five distinct offerings. Explained owner Ashley Benson, “We carefully selected a range of our sandwich options, each offering a unique flavor profile.”

This week’s half-sandwich options — so large they might be considered a whole sandwich elsewhere! — include the Italian Combo with sliced prosciutto, Genoa salami, aged provolone, mayonnaise and balsamic, greens, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, and basil; and the turkey & brie (my fave!), with brie draped over thick slices of turkey, finished with mayonnaise, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, and basil.

Avocado & Provolone | Credit: Courtesy

The chicken & pesto sings with savory bursts of sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, feta cheese, and green leaf lettuce, and the popular curried chicken salad sandwich pops with dried cranberries, sliced apple, pine nuts, honey mustard, and green leaf lettuce. They’re also featuring their top-selling vegetarian sandwich, the avocado & provolone, with tomato, red onion, cucumber, green bell pepper, basil, lettuce, mayonnaise, and honey mustard.

Sandwiches can be served on any of their breads delivered daily from The Baker’s Table. I always opt for their delightful sourdough, but as Benson promised, “You really can’t go wrong with any selection from the menu.” —Rebecca Horrigan

Available at locations in S.B., Montecito, Goleta, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang; eatpanino.com; @eatpanino

Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Petra Café: Chicken Shawarma Wrap



Petra Café’s cozy dining room is lined with Middle Eastern furniture, linens, and artifacts from chef/owner Falah Maayah’s home country of Jordan. He renamed the space (formerly known as Foxtail Kitchen) after his birthplace, Petra, Jordan — an ancient city known for giant tombs, statues, and homes carved into its pink sandstone cliffs.

The menu is packed with Jordanian dishes Maayah said were perfected by his grandmother, familiar favorites such as shawarma, kebab, hummus, and labneh.

For sandwich week, he’s serving the delightfully bright and summer-friendly chicken shawarma wrap, stuffed with marinated sliced chicken, crisp greens, grilled seasonal veggies, creamy hummus, and a house special garlic sauce. It’s all wrapped in a thin pita, which is given a nice kiss of color on the flat-top grill before being served alongside a pair of dipping sauces for an added kick of flavor.

The marinated chicken is tender and juicy, and each of Petra Café’s sauces brings a new layer that helps add to the wrap as a whole. The pita was a welcome reprieve from the typical bread-heavy lunchtime fare, and although the wrap is the size of a bigger-than-average burrito, it left me perfectly satisfied without me needing a post-meal nap before returning to the news desk. —Ryan P. Cruz

14 E. Cota St.; foxtailsb.com; @petracafe24

Credit: Christina McDermott

Poké House: Spicy Salmon Sammich



When Poké House co-owner Ryan Mai announced a competition to create the best sushi-inspired sandwich with in-house ingredients, 17-year-old employee Taisei Lopez took him up on the challenge. Taisei said he spoke with his mother, who told him about oshizushi, a form of pressed sushi in Japan. That inspired him. He came on his day off and spent hours in the kitchen perfecting his entry. The result? A delicious, fresh, and filling creation.

Sushi rice with furikake and a thin layer of nori make up the bread for the Spicy Salmon Sammich. It does a great job of holding the sandwich together. Inside is spicy miso marinated poké salmon, mixed greens, crunchy cucumber, sweet grape tomatoes, and just a touch of sriracha aioli. The sandwich itself is a delicious blend of sweet and spice, with the kick from the salmon hitting your tongue a little later in the bite. The blend of textures — the softness of the poké, the crunch of the fresh greens and cucumber, and the stickiness of the rice — mesh perfectly. Sushi lovers rejoice!

A small franchise started by Mai’s college friend, Poké House is coming up on its one-year anniversary this July. During the pandemic, Mai said, he discovered his love for making delicious food and wanted to get involved in the restaurant business. This Poké House is the first outside of the Bay Area. —Christina McDermott

811 State St.; poke.house; @poke.house

Rinkside Café at Ice in Paradise: The Rocky Balboa





Credit: Courtesy



The Rinkside Café at the Goleta ice rink is ready to deliver a knockout punch with its Sandwich Week debut: the Rocky Balboa. Chef Sean Bentley’s creation is a hearty homage to Philadelphia’s iconic cheesesteaks, featuring a generous portion of ribeye steak, with grilled onions and bell peppers, all seasoned with the chef’s secret blend. It’s then piled high with American and mozzarella cheeses on a warm hoagie roll. For a lighter alternative, you can also get it with chicken instead of steak.

Enjoy this piping-hot sandwich with a craft beer while you watch one of Santa Barbara’s hockey teams battle it out on the ice. It’s also perfect for fueling up aspiring hockey players of all ages.

The café recently reopened in March after months of renovation to add a new grill. This upgrade allows the Rinkside Café to operate as a proper restaurant, offering more nutritious options than your typical sports snack bar, explained Ice in Paradise GM Breanne Walsh. Serving a warm and welcoming hockey community, the Rinkside Café has quickly become a beloved spot, inviting everyone to stop by and grab a bite. —Vince Grafton

Available every day except Taco Tuesday. 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta; iceinparadise.org; @rinksidecafe

Credit: Vince Grafton

Sama San Roque: Vietnamese-French Dip



Sama Sama’s iconic flavors are central to the uptown restaurant referred to as “Lama Sama,” where the Funk Zone’s Lama Dog Taproom and downtown’s Sama Sama Kitchen deliver a rotating list of craft beer and wine options to pair with Asian-influenced cuisine.

Sama San Roque’s Vietnamese-French Dip reinvents a classic, featuring crispy French bread, slow-braised angus beef, Monterey Jack cheese sauce, caramelized onions, and a savory aromatic bo kho broth. Showcasing confidence in simple yet expertly cooked ingredients rather than relying on a multitude of additions, the bread is light, airy — a perfect platform to carry the jus-like broth — while the salty, slow-cooked braised beef and creamy, salty cheese are cut by the sweet caramelized onions. The sandwich was originally created at the Little Sama Ojai location, but it’s a new addition here, said Chef Ryan Scott.

Whether you’re catching a game on one of the nine large televisions indoors or enjoying the sunshine on their pet-friendly patio seating, it’s no wonder why Lama Sama is already a quintessential uptown hangout. —Vince Grafton

Dine-in only. 3435 State St.; (805) 450-8288; samasamakitchen.com; @samasanroque

Credit: George Yatchisin

S.B. Fish Market Goleta: Tuna Salad Sandwich



Alternate name: Not Your Mom’s Tuna Sandwich. (No offense, Mom!) It all starts with that tuna, which is prepared confit-style in-house from the end cuts of ahi and yellowtail that the Fish Market trims from the bigger filets they sell. “It’s real tuna,” is how chef and COO of the Fish Market Paul Osborne puts it, “not skipjack.” With fish this good, the sando is automatically amazing.

But wait, there’s more, as it’s dressed in a Dijon aioli (not lame-o Miracle Whip) with a quick kick from some lemon juice and jalapeño. For crunch and more flavor, chopped Castelvetrano olives, butter lettuce, and zippy Pacific Pickle Works pickles give you something to chew. There are also rich, slow-roasted-in-oil-and-garlic tomatoes to take things over the top. Speaking of, the grilled sourdough itself is yummy, and while it works structurally, goodness will squish out onto your plate, so get a fork to shovel in every last bit.

Two notes: 1) This isn’t the usual tuna melt on the menu; it’s special for Sandwich Week. And 2) It comes à la carte, but you do want the crispy, house-cut French fries alongside. —George Yatchisin

7127 Hollister Ave., Ste. 18; sbfish.com; @sbfish

Credit: Josef Woodard

S.B. Food Connection: Pesto Pluma



Santa Barbara Food Connection, a humbly named spot in an unassuming corner space at Milpas and Canon Perdido streets, next to the Slanging Tattoo Parlor, qualifies as an under-exposed delight in our gastronomic topography. And the time is especially ripe for sinking one’s teeth into their tasty, treat-y Sandwich Week offering, the “Pesto Pluma,” the very ingredient list for which puts tastebuds on high alert: “pillow-soft ciabatta bread, pesto, mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and marinated chicken.”

Not your downstream sandwich fare, it’s a unique and savory medley of flavors and textures. The green goodness of pesto is slathered on marinated chicken, while lettuce adds some neutral crunch factor, and melted mozzarella in the right amount gets along with the sun-dried tomato, an uptown tart/sweet twist on the classic lettuce ’n’ tomato pairing. Have a fork handy to scoop up the escaped innards of this well-stuffed sandwich.

S.B. High students are a steady source of patronage at lunchtime. “During the school year,” one such student told me, “there’s a line out the door.” Launched in 2012, the restaurant leans toward Mexican and all-American dishes, like the “Joe Taco” and “Joe Burger.” (The owner is Joe Silva.) But the “Pesto Pluma” begs for your special attention. —Josef Woodard

900 N. Milpas St.; (805) 869-2007; santabarbarafoodconnection.com; @santabarbarafoodconnection

The RBC (top) and the Cobb Salad Sammie | Credit: Leslie Dinaberg

South Coast Deli: The RBC & The Cobb Salad Sammie



With three locations to choose from — Downtown, Upper State/San Roque, and Goleta — the perennial Independent Best of Santa Barbara® sandwich king South Coast Deli is still crushing it year after year, since 1991. In honor of our inaugural Sandwich Week, owner Jim St. John is bringing back two longtime favorite sandwiches.

The RBC — roast beef with house-made sun-dried tomato mayo, caramelized onion, and cambozola cheese grilled and pressed on sourdough or wheat — is the embodiment of comfort food. This melty warm meatwich is hearty and satisfying, and the second half was equally good warmed up in the toaster the next day.

I was thrilled to see the Cobb Salad Sammie back in action. My old office was less than a block away from a South Coast Deli, and this tasty salad/sandwich hybrid was on regular rotation for many years. A zesty combo of roasted chicken breast and bacon with mayo, tomato, generous portions of avocado, and melted cambozola cheese — all topped with chopped romaine and tossed in house-made green onion gorgonzola dressing, served on a toasted Italian roll. Delicious, nostalgic and craveable. What more could you ask for in a meal?

While these longtime favorites have earned their place back on the menu (“The customers have missed them,” said St. John), these special Sandwich Week prices are only in place for a week, so now’s the time to try them out or revisit an old friend. —Leslie Dinaberg

Must order in-store. Available at Carrillo, Patterson, and San Roque locations only. southcoastdeli.com; @southcoastdeli

Three Pickles: Cuban & Italian Cold Cuts Our Way





Cuban (left) and Italian Cold Cuts Our Way | Credit: Courtesy



If you’re looking for classic summer subs that will hit the spot on a hot day, then Three Pickles is your place. They’re serving up two delicious sandwiches: their Cuban and their Italian Cold Cut.

The Italian sub is served “Our Way”: cuts of salami, ham, and capicola on an Italian roll with provolone cheese, mayo, and mustard. It’s stacked to the brim with chopped onion, tomato, and pickle, and then they season it with oregano and top with Italian dressing. The bread tasted fresh, the chopped veggies were crisp, and the oregano and dressing made the sandwich fresh and juicy.

For their Cuban, they spread garlic aioli on a roll and pair it with tender slow-roasted pork and ham. It’s topped with melted Swiss cheese, fresh avocado, and pickles. It’s a classic deli grab with a savory twist from the added garlic saltiness that pairs perfectly with the ingredients and makes for a flavorful bite throughout the entire sandwich.

These sandwiches made me wish I was at the beach. They looked so good that as I was taking pictures, the sandwiches inspired a family walking by to pop in for lunch. —Richelle Boyd

126 E. Canon Perdido St., 1436 Chapala St., 420 S. Fairview Ave., Goleta; ThreePickles.com; @threepicklesdeli

Valentino’s: The Tyler & Val’s Veggie Sub





Val’s Veggie Sub (left) and The Tyler | Credit: Courtesy



Valentino’s opened as a take ’n’ bake pizza shop in 1982, but it’s evolved a lot since Shayre Olive-Jones took over in 2010. Sandwiches are now an even more popular part of the menu, at least during the day, and one of the best was created by — and now named after — her son, Tyler Olive-Jones.

“I owe a lot of it to a guy named Parker who worked at Talevi’s, the liquor store down the street,” said Tyler. He’d tried every sandwich, so Tyler created a new one with chicken, bacon, jalapeño, mozzarella, parmesan, avocado, lettuce, and ranch dressing. “It’s a classic chicken-bacon-ranch, but with melted cheese and a little spice from the jalapeño,” said Tyler, and then Parker told everyone about it. “It’s all word of mouth from one guy.”

After three years of people asking for this secret sando, they put it on the menu about three years ago, and it remains a favorite. It’s a very comforting, satisfying combination on a soft, pillowy roll, warm in all the right ways, zesty in others, and seasoned with ample chunks of savory bacon.

But those who avoid meat won’t be disappointed either. Val’s Veggie Sub is not an afterthought at all. Cue the zucchini, tomato, onion, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce, and — key to the whole distinctive nature — the marinated red onions and cucumber pickles. Throw that on the soft roll with mozzarella, provolone, mayo, mustard, and Italian dressing, and a refreshing version comfort ensues. With a sprinkle of KJEE on the airwaves, you’ll feel right at home. —Matt Kettmann

4421 Hollister Ave.; valspizza.com; @Valentinos_sb

Validation Ale: Spicy Grilled Chicken and Gochujang Fried Chicken





Spicy Grilled Chicken (left) and Gochujang Fried Chicken | Credit: Matt Kettmann



Validation Ale is using Sandwich Week to spread its fans around to both its Funk Zone flagship and the newer Annex that opened on De la Vina Street last year. Rather than offering something that they usually serve, like they do for Burger Week, they’ve crafted the new gochujang fried chicken sandwich to bring some pop to the original location. And they’re promoting the spicy grilled chicken sando that’s always been popular in the Funk Zone to diners at their midtown Annex.

The grilled version tops the chicken with grilled onion and jalapeño, melted pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, house poblano sauce, and jalapeño jam on a brioche bun. It’s a lightly sweet, mildly spicy bite, as the lettuce refreshes with heat building on the back end.

The new gochujang creation — which can also be found as part of the chicken & waffles on the Funk Zone location’s new brunch menu — tosses a juicy, pickle-juice-marinated, buttermilk-enhanced thigh with the spicy Korean sauce, and tops it with coleslaw and spicy ranch on a brioche bun. It’s addictive.

“Sometimes, when you mix coleslaw with chicken, it’s soggy,” said Chef Juan Ramirez. “But this is very crunchy chicken.” —Matt Kettmann

Spicy Chicken every day but only at Validation Annex, 2840 De la Vina St.; Gochujang only on weekdays and only at Validation Ale, 102 E. Yanonali St. validationale.com; @validationale

White Caps Bistro: Slow-Roasted Brisket Sandwich & Burrata Sandwich

Slow-Roasted Brisket Sandwich (left) and Burrata Sandwich | Credit: Tyler Hayden



I didn’t know what to expect when I heard the new White Caps Beach Club was located at the Goleta tech company Teledyne FLIR — thermal imaging and lunch don’t typically go together. But when I spotted the glowing sign, my heart and belly leapt, because as everyone knows, some of the best food comes from the most unexpected places. Especially office parks.

The breezy space with an outdoor patio serves fresh, top-tier breakfast and lunch fare at prices that somehow missed the memo on inflation. The Hawaiian burger special goes for $4.99, and a halibut ceviche is $11.99. But that day, I was there for the sandos.

Succulent, sweet, and spicy, the slow-roasted brisket sandwich takes marinated, 12-hour-roasted beef (so tender, I wanted to cry) and layers it with house-made BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and melted pepper Jack cheese. The bread is toasted Röckenwagner brioche — the very same used in White Caps’ now-famous lobster rolls — and comes with a side of habanero aioli and your choice of chips or salad.

Easier and lighter but made with no less care, the Burrata Sandwich features a meaty slice of burrata cheese, tomato, avocado, fresh basil, and a balsamic reduction, also on the brioche. The accompanying butterleaf salad is sprinkled with candied walnuts, diced tomatoes, crumbles of gorgonzola, and a drizzle of balsamic dressing.

Opened in November, the third White Caps outpost remains one of Goleta’s best kept-secrets. It won’t stay that way for long. “When people start coming,” explained general manager Enrique Hernandez, a Los Agaves alum and food industry vet, “they keep coming.” —Tyler Hayden

Available Mon.-Fri. 6769 Hollister Ave., Goleta; whitecapsbeachclub.com; @whitecapsbeachclub

Credit: Richelle Boyd

Yellow Belly: YB Hog Wild



If you’re searching for a grilled summer delight on the Sandwich Week trail, I suggest trekking over to Yellow Belly to have the YB Hog Wild sandwich. It’s got deliciously tender pulled pork and melty Swiss cheese with cool and crisp homemade pickles and a tangy grain mustard. Simple as it is, this sandwich brought back nostalgic memories of easy summer vacation meals, but the pickles and mustard brought an exciting twist to the classic taste.

If you’re like me, you’ll choose to add on the fries, which are perfectly salted, crispy, and thick-cut, served with some ketchup and totally worth the extra cost. The Yellow Belly location is a perfect place to grab a shady outdoor seat along the street or on the large back patio and enjoy our coastal breeze. Inside is cozy and owners Alex Noormand and Tracy Clark, native Santa Barbarans, have fitted it with cute posters, a comfy couch, and classic bar seating.

Opened by the childhood best friends in 2014, Yellow Belly hosts a full list of beer on tap, wine, cans, and bottles, and a great list of nonalcoholic beverages too. They also have a happy hour that runs Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. —Richelle Boyd

Dine-in only. 2611 De la Vina St.; yellowbellytap.com; @yellowbellytap