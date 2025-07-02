ICE Back in Santa Barbara and Goleta Ahead of Fourth of July

Unmarked vehicles consistent with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations were spotted near Turnpike Road in Goleta and in the Eastside neighborhood in Santa Barbara early Wednesday morning, according to community alerts issued by the 805 Immigrant Coalition’s Rapid Response Hotline.

At around 8 a.m. near Turnpike Road and Patterson Avenue in Goleta, witnesses reported that masked agents in three unmarked SUVs dragged one man out of his car, taking him away and leaving his Nissan Sentra on the side of the road with the keys left in the ignition. Volunteers with 805 UndocuFund recovered the keys to the vehicle and are attempting to locate family members of the man reportedly taken into custody.

Less than an hour later, at least four unmarked vehicles with tinted windows were seen on Santa Barbara’s Eastside at Alisos and Ortega streets. According to the alert issued by 805 UndocuFund on social media, at least one man was taken into custody in an aggressive manner. Advocates have started to refer to arrests as “ICE kidnappings.”

“The man they kidnapped was cooperating but they still brutalized him and taunted him,” the community alert said. “People on the scene recorded and ICE took their baton outs, just for the simple act of recording.”

The unmarked vehicles involved in both Santa Barbara and Goleta on July 2 were the same make and model as those used by immigration enforcement in previous operations across the Central Coast throughout the month of June. The Silver Dodge Caravan, White Chevy Tahoe, Blue Nissan Rogue, and Gray Ford Explorer have been spotted in similar enforcement operations in Oxnard, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, and Santa Maria.

Immigrant rights advocates expected this type of enforcement heading into the Fourth of July holiday, and 805 UndocuFund posted a community warning on July 1 urging undocumented residents on the Central Coast to exercise caution and avoid parks, beaches, and other major public Fourth of July gatherings.

“ICE operations are expected this July 3rd and 4th across California, with potential activity on the Central Coast,” the community alert said. “We know these days can be difficult. Take care of yourself, protect your loved ones, and help spread the word.”

ICE has not provided confirmation of immigration enforcement operations on the Central Coast or details on the individuals who have been taken into custody, with a spokesperson saying the agency does not comment on current operations for security concerns.