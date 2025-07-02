No Taxes Paid for Second Year in a Row on Property Behind Santa Barbara Mission

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

On June 30, the owners of 505 E. Los Olivos Street — the site of the proposed eight-story housing project behind the Santa Barbara Mission — failed to pay their property taxes for the second fiscal year.

The owners, who go by the name The Mission LLC, owe a total of $198,657.50 in taxes. Due to missed payments, the Mission LLC is accruing interest on what it owes and has to pay additional penalties.

Property owners have five years before the county assumes the power to sell, at which point property owners are unable to start a payment plan. After an additional three years (eight years total), the county Assessor’s Office may auction a property.