No Taxes Paid for Second Year in a Row on Property Behind Santa Barbara Mission

Owners Owe Nearly $200,000 in Taxes on Site of Proposed Eight-Story Housing Project

By
Wed Jul 02, 2025 | 12:05pm
An aerial view of 505 E Los Olivos. | Credit: Jim Bartsch

On June 30, the owners of 505 E. Los Olivos Street — the site of the proposed eight-story housing project behind the Santa Barbara Mission — failed to pay their property taxes for the second fiscal year. 

The owners, who go by the name The Mission LLC, owe a total of $198,657.50 in taxes. Due to missed payments, the Mission LLC is accruing interest on what it owes and has to pay additional penalties. 

Property owners have five years before the county assumes the power to sell, at which point property owners are unable to start a payment plan. After an additional three years (eight years total), the county Assessor’s Office may auction a property. 

Thu Jul 03, 2025 | 01:42am
https://www.independent.com/2025/07/02/no-taxes-paid-for-second-year-in-a-row-on-property-behind-santa-barbara-mission/
