Summer Is Brewing with

Indy Hops 2025

Meet the Eight Breweries and Brewpubs

Hosting Suds and Stamps Until July 21

By Matt Kettmann | July 10, 2025

Credit: Courtesy

What’s more fun than sipping on some brews with your buds? Doing the same thing with everyone in town!

That’s the draw of Indy Hops, the summertime showcase of Santa Barbara’s breweries and brewpubs that the Independent started celebrating in 2021. This year’s lineup includes eight establishments, all of which will be issuing stamps for participants to track their progress.

Those who complete their stamp collection on their passports are invited to the “Drop Party” at Validation Ale on July 21, where gift cards will be awarded to winners in person. Stay tuned to @sbindependent on Instagram for updates and more prizes.

Keep in mind, we shortened the format this year from a full month to just 11 sweet days, so hop to it!



The Brewhouse



“We’re the oldest brewery in Santa Barbara,” said GM Kathy Brown of The Brewhouse, which opened in 1998. “We have continued to brew different types and styles of beer in the traditional way, giving it its distinctive flavors.”

They’ll be doing a beer tasting giveaway at the end of Indy Hops, explained Brown, who said their Phog Monster (a k a the East Beach IPA) is their flagship sip. The Condor Pilsner, meanwhile, will please newcomers, and the Saint Barbs Tripel should satisfy the hoppiest of heads.

229 W. Montecito St.; (805) 884-4664; sbbrewhouse.com; @sbbrewhouse



Centennial Beer Hall



Ronald Baldorf took over the longtime Mercury Lounge to open Centennial Beer Hall in 2021, bringing a continually rotating selection of craft beer from across California and the entire United States to Old Town Goleta.

“We’ve got something for everyone,” said Baldorf. “Just ask, and we’ll help you find something you’ll love!”

He’d suggest one of the many West Coast IPAs to any beer fans, but there’s one that’s best for sophisticated palates. “Since day one, we’ve poured Old Rasputin Imperial Stout from North Coast Brewing on nitro,” said Baldorf. “That’s the one!”

5871 Hollister Ave., Goleta; centennialbeerhall.com; @centennialbeerhall

Institution Ale



Santa Barbara is Institution Ale Company’s second location, as dad Roger Smith and sons Shaun and Ryan Smith opened the original Camarillo spot back in 2013.

“We specialize in hop-forward West Coast ales and crisp, classic lagers,” said marketing and events coordinator McKenna Outram. “With 15 to 20 beers on tap at all times, our lineup is always fresh and constantly rotating.”

Their freshest IPA right now would be the Walk Like Zombies, which uses the Mosaic DynaBoost hop extract to elevate the fruit and pine flavors yet keep the bitterness minimal. The Mexican Lager is crisp, dry, and served with a slice of lime. And then there’s the Namesake Institution IPA, done in the West Coast style.

“It has all the makeup of a great IPA — it’s crisp, dry, bitter, and bursting with hop flavor,” said Outram. “A blend of old-school and new-age hop varietals is used throughout the brewing process, giving a classic yet modern interpretation of the style.”

516 State St.; (805) 482-3777; institutionales.com; @institutionales_sb

Island Brewing Company



Island Brewing is a pioneer of Santa Barbara’s craft brewing establishment, having opened in Carpinteria back in 2001. Said head brewer Ryan Morrill, “Nestled between the mountains and the sea you’ll find local, fresh, flavorful craft beer; food trucks; live music; as well as new friends and old!”

For the uninitiated, he recommends the Paradise Pale Ale, a dry-hopped, citrusy cornerstone since day one. “Its balance of drinkability and flavor complexity appeals to both casual beer drinkers and seasoned craft beer enthusiasts,” said Morrill.

But being in Carp, the Avocado Honey Ale is Island’s attention grabber. “This unique brew pays tribute to Carpinteria’s rich agricultural heritage, particularly its vast avocado orchards and the city’s beloved annual Avocado Festival,” said Morrill of the brew that appeals to a wide range of palates with thanks to the beloved tree’s natural honey. “Whether enjoyed on a sunny afternoon by the beach, or at the tasting room, the Avocado Honey Ale captures the essence of Carpinteria in every sip.”

5049 6th St., Carpinteria; islandsrestaurants.com; @islandburgers

Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop



Easily the best place to drink beer in town that’s not a brewery is Lama Dog, which Peter Burnham opened in the Funk Zone in 2016 and then expanded to San Roque earlier this year.

The trick is that they’re not beholden to their own brew. “This allows us to pick and choose our kegs and cans from the best breweries in the world,” said Burnham. “Thankfully, we’re in California and are surrounded by some of the best breweries to choose from.”

That said, he can’t help but recommend the closest thing they have to their own beer: the Lama Dog Lager, “made for us by our good friends at Draughtsmen Aleworks!”

Beyond that, he suggests whatever saison that’s on tap for those just getting into beer. “Saisons are accessible for anyone’s palate, but different enough to hopefully spark an interest in beer for a beginner,” said Burnham. “For the experienced, I’d go for one of our big, bold Anchorage Blessed, a barrel-aged [19 months] stout that isn’t for the meek. For a summer beer, I’d go with a Cantillion.”

116 Santa Barbara St. and 3435 State St.; lamadog.com; @lamadogtaproom

M. Special Brewing Co.



M. Special was founded 10 years ago in 2015 by the Malloy and Miller families, the name coming from an old race car owned by the Malloy family’s grandfather.

“Our focus is on community and being known for our diverse portfolio of beers, including our flagship American Lager, hop-forward IPAs, smooth stouts, and Belgians,” said assistant GM Sam Cervantes. “Each beer is crafted with passion and precision.”

Those seeking an easygoing drink should opt for the American Lager or Sabado Tarde Tangerine Ale. If you want something more complex, go with the Farmhouse Saison or Greatland IPA, which is West Coast in style.

634 State St. and 6860 Cortona Dr., Ste. C, Goleta; mspecialbrewco.com; @Mspecialbrewco

Topa Topa Brewing Co.



Opened in 2015, Topa Topa is in the midst of their 10-year anniversary moment.

“We believe in the power of good vibes and great beers,” said senior hospitality manager Morgan McCloskey. “We believe big ideas come from small companies. We think vans are better for camping than commuting. We believe these boots were made for hiking, not just walking. When the waves are epic, we think sharing them with a friend makes them even better. We believe in tasting life to its fullest, one sip at a time.”

Start off with their Dos Topas, a classic and crushable Mexican lager. Go deeper with their famous Chief Peak IPA. And check the new brew: an IPA called Weekender.

120 Santa Barbara St.; TopaTopa.beer; @topatopabrewingco

Validation Ale



Launched in 2022 by Brian and Briana Deignan — and expanded to their De la Vina Street annex just last year — Validation Ale brought a brand-new concept to Santa Barbara’s brewing scene.

“The core differentiator though is our Validation concept,” said Brian of their concept that’s displayed to guests via a large screen. “The Validated beer in each category is the most ordered beer by visitors of the tap room. The Vying beer is a new recipe, challenging the incumbent. If the challenger sells more, it will take over as the new Validated brew.”

That combo of community-driven decision-making and thoughtful craft brewing delivers a special product, such as their “Mo’ Frosty” Cold IPA, the lighter Italian Pilsner IPA, the roasty Golden Coffee Ale on Nitro, and the layered “Santa Rosa” Weizenbock.

Said Brian, who’s again hosting the Indy Hops Drop Party July 21, “Our concept is the enemy of complacency, forcing innovation in an ongoing effort to continually improve our tap list for our customers.”

102 E. Yanonali St. and 2840 De la Vina St., Ste. D; (805) 500-3111; validationale.com; @validationale