Brill Family Foundation’s Exhibition Reopens Calls for Art Submissions

The Brill Family Foundation’s upcoming exhibition, Symbiosis or Schism: The AI Human Odyssey, is reopening their call for art submissions. With the original deadline of June 13, the submissions are now extended until August 12.

The show calls for artists from Santa Barbara and Ventura County, and will be on view from October 2-12 at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop. Selected artists may also be considered for grants of up to $5,000.

“We have received many wonderful submissions and our review panel of art curators and storytellers has selected some that really stood out,” organizers said. “But we still have space for a few more stellar pieces in our exhibition. We want to see more submissions that visually speak to our theme and also highlight the process of creation. We are interested in how AI may have played a role in advancing the art form.”

The exhibition and grants have the following goals:

Encourage artists who are mindfully experimenting with AI. Raise consciousness, participation, and involvement of the art community in AI. Use art to highlight concerns about AI (just as artists expressed their concerns during the industrial revolution). Suggest paths forward for the successful, collaborative, and positive integration of AI into the art world and society in general.

More details and submission guidelines can be found at peterbrill.net/ai-art-exhibition.