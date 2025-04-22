Artist Call For Mindful Exploration of AI Art Exhibition in Santa Barbara

Brill Foundation call for artist submissions | Photo: Courtesy

The emergence of AI technology represents both a threat and an opportunity for many artists and the Brill Family Foundation is putting together an exhibition with the theme “Symbiosis or Schism: The AI Human Odyssey” in order to explore the possibilities for this inevitable future world.

They recently put out a call for artist submissions from residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura Country to exhibit their work at the show, which is scheduled to be on view from October 2-12 at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop. Among those whose work is selected for the show, a subset of artists will be eligible for grants of up to $5,000.

According to a statement from the organization and Executive Director Oriana Sanders, “Art has always played a very important part in society, especially in times of change. We are looking to our artist submissions to highlight some of the issues we face with the rapid advancement of technology, and to suggest some solutions or, at the very least, to open the dialog, bringing more people into the discussion.”

The exhibition and grants (limited to residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura Country) have the following goals:

1. Encourage artists who are mindfully experimenting with AI.

2. Raise consciousness, participation, and involvement of the art community in AI.

3. Use art to highlight concerns about AI (just as artists expressed their concerns

during the industrial revolution).

4. Suggest paths forward for the successful, collaborative, and positive integration

of AI into the art world and society in general.

“AI is a mirror of the human mind — capable of creation and destruction, innovation and disruption. This exhibition invites artists to explore the profound duality of AI: its potential to amplify human brilliance, and offer solutions to some of mankind’s greatest problems, while also posing existential challenges,” said Sanders in the artist call statement.

“We seek artworks that capture this conflict — AI as an ally or adversary, or both. Is AI a tool for creative synergy or a force of division? How might this dynamic unfold over the next 5, 10, 20 years within the art world and society at large? Through their submissions, artists will illuminate the tension, transformation, and ultimate possibilities of AI-human coexistence,” she continued.

Submissions are open now through June 13. For more information about the event and art submissions visit peterbrill.net/ai-art-exhibition.